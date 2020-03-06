🔥Evening Standard comment: Don't cut corners in the race to find a vaccine | What a ferry good idea | Equality means kindness🔥

We’re lucky to live in a world in which advanced medicines save lives, and in a country in which they are freely available to all. So if a coronavirus vaccine was ready, we can be sure that the NHS would be in the lead in using it.

When will that moment come? That’s what everyone wants to know — including the Prime Minister who this morning headed north to a laboratory that’s part of the global effort to find one.

At least 20 companies and public bodies are racing to develop, test and approve a way of stopping the virus spreading and already there’s been encouraging early progress.

Money shouldn’t be an obstacle.

Given the huge potential economic and human cost of the disease, any price that can begin to curtail the outbreak should be worth paying. The Chancellor shouldn’t hold back in next week’s Budget.

However, no amount of cash can rush a vaccine into use if the science doesn’t say it’s ready.

First, researchers need to study the disease and create a prototype treatment. Then they need to carry out trials to see if it works and is safe. Finally, pharmaceutical firms need to start producing it on a large scale.

Normally a process like this would take years. That’s being accelerated but it still might not be until next year until there’s a vaccine.

As the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance warned this morning, “I don’t think we’ll get something in time or at scale for this outbreak.”

It’s tempting to cut corners but a vaccine that isn’t safe would be far worse than no vaccine at all.

What’s reassuring is that our healthcare system will be ready to use it when it comes. Compare that to what’s happening in the United States, a country with some of the best doctors and hospitals in the world — for those who can afford to pay.

Its system is already struggling to cope with the need to test people who might have been infected — there don’t seem to be enough testing kits — and it’s not clear if patients who prove positive will face big hospital bills.

That could soon become a huge issue in the US presidential election.

Here, the NHS will come under great strain in the next few weeks, but we can trust it not to turn away people who need help.

What a ferry good idea

Crossing the Thames has often been a struggle: “… and to the ferry, where I was forced to stay a great while before I could get my horse brought over,” Samuel Pepys noted, impatiently, in his diary for August 3, 1665.

Today’s London commuters don’t ride horses to the office. But they do need to get about on foot and by bike — and at Canary Wharf that’s hard if you want to come from the other side of the river.

There’s a ferry but it’s too small and doesn’t run frequently enough.

Plans for a footbridge collapsed when the cost of building one became clear. So today the Mayor has announced plans for a new and better ferry which can also take cycles.

It may be hybrid or electric, with an automatic docking system so it can shuttle back and forth rapidly. This sounds just as useful and a lot more fun than a bridge. It might also be the first of many.

Samuel Pepys would be proud a Thames tradition is still alive.

Equality means kindness

Sunday marks International Women’s Day, which is a chance to celebrate the huge progress that has been made in equal rights and show what more needs to be done.

From fighting FGM to equal pay, the battle isn’t won yet.

So it’s a shock to hear that the former home secretary, Amber Rudd, was no-platformed by some Oxford students last night when she came to speak at a Women’s Day event — it wasn’t just rude, it damages a cause we should all support.