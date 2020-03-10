🔥Evening Standard comment: Coronavirus could cost Trump his second term | Let's make a contest of it🔥

A lot of people assume Donald Trump is on course to win the US presidential election in November.

Here’s an alternative script. The Democrats are at last pulling together behind a candidate who can beat him, his approval ratings aren’t great and in a head-to-head contest against Joe Biden, polls put him at least 10 points behind.

His big pitch to America has been a soaring economy, a strong stock market and a secure nation. Coronavirus and the oil-price crash are slicing that to pieces.

Democrats in seven contests are picking their candidate today: in five of those, Mr Biden looks likely to come out on top, as he did in Super Tuesday last week. He’s ahead in almost all of the serious contests to come after that, too.

It’s hard to see how he won’t end up as the nominee. That spells trouble for President Trump.

Mr Biden is strong where Hillary Clinton was weak in 2016 — among African-Americans and voters in Rust Belt states such as Michigan, for instance, that votes today.

He has obvious faults as a candidate — he’s 77 — he goes on and on when he speaks, and as a former vice-president is part of the Washington establishment many voters hate. But he’s also electable, and if President Trump doesn’t turn things around fast that might be all it takes for him to become America’s 11th one-term leader.

While his base is strong, Trump’s opponents really want him gone. Ms Clinton won almost three million more votes than him in 2016, but slipped behind in key states. Mr Biden can do better than that.

If the President’s only problem was Mr Biden, he would still hope to win. Incumbents usually do. A huge number of Americans like his iconoclastic style and agree with him on things such as border security, trade rules with China, and tax cuts.

He’s proved a fighter, he’s pulled the Republican Party behind him and he’s actually done things in office.

But coronavirus might change all that. So far, the President has done what he always does and targeted his critics on Twitter. “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” he tweeted on Monday.

Mocking a disease might backfire when voters want competence. He has said there are enough testing kits for everyone in the country. That’s wrong. The number of people who have actually been tested in the US is in the low thousands.

Maybe President Trump will escape the blame. But add market turmoil and maybe even a short-term recession and President Biden could be taking his job.

Let’s make a contest of it

Right now, the mayoral election that is set to happen on May 7 isn’t the first thing on people’s minds. But it still matters. It is the job with the single biggest electorate in the country.

Big things such as policy on housing, air quality and transport are up for grabs. As we report in a new poll today, the current Mayor, Labour’s Sadiq Khan, is well ahead.

He is on 49 per cent, up four points since November and close to the half share which would give him a win in the first round of counting — voters get make two choices in this contest and the second is counted if no one wins outright first time.

The Tory candidate Shaun Bailey is way behind and independent Rory Stewart even further back — even though he does better if second preferences are distributed than Mr Bailey.

The Lib Dems and Greens are nowhere.

They should all be doing better. While Mr Khan has done well to reflect the values of the city, his record on things such as housing and knife crime is poor.

As we report today, there are big holes in the transport budget, too. Crossrail still isn’t open. Crossrail Two seems to be going nowhere.

This ought to be fertile ground for a serious contest. There are still two months to go.

It’s time for the challengers to up their game.