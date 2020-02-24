🔥Evening Standard comment: Britain must prepare as coronavirus risk grows | A Tudor page-turner🔥

When, on the last day of 2019, news came from China of the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Wuhan, governments and health professionals around the world were ready — or should have been ready.

A sudden outbreak of a potentially fast-spreading and dangerous form of flu has long been near the top of their private list of threats. They moved fast to put plans to contain it in place. Work continues apace on a vaccine.

Infected people are being quarantined around the world, in cities and on cruise ships. But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, says the “window of opportunity” for these measures to work is closing.

The hard truth is that the infection has already gone around the globe, and it shows no sign of slowing.

Even according to public figures, which in many countries are likely to be unreliable, it has spread further and faster than the Sars outbreak which hit Asia in 2003.

The UK has confirmed 13 cases so far, including four people repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The drama is greater in Italy, which has imposed strict quarantine controls on at least 10 towns in some of the richest parts of its industrialised north. Austria briefly cut rail links. The Venice Carnival has been suspended and some big football matches cancelled.

It’s a sudden, shocking sign of the sort of impact coronavirus could have here, too. Are we ready, and what might happen next?

One big impact is already being felt — on the world economy. Markets today began to fall. The consequences started off in China but are now experienced worldwide.

From tourism to car-making, from smartphones to steel, there is no part of the economy which will be unaffected. London restaurants are already reporting a downturn. Airlines might be hit next. Manufacturers which rely on complex supply chains, linking factories around the planet, are working with emergency alternatives. Growth will slow, and so will economic demand.

For all of us, however, there is a much bigger question.

Might we get sick? What happens if we do? How should we change our behaviour to limit the risk? What steps might the Government here take and is the NHS ready?

Italy has just sent in the police to seal off a town overnight. Is that the kind of action which would be taken here? Are our hospitals and GPs prepared? Could businesses cope, could food supplies be kept moving and prisons and schools kept running? What about the impact on public transport? Would the Government need to take new powers?

In a democracy these are surely the sort of things we need to discuss and prepare for now.

On the one hand officials and ministers don’t want to spread panic. On the other hand they have a duty to be clear about what might happen and make sure people are ready.

We are fortunate to live in a country with an advanced, integrated health care system and — however much we like to complain about it — a capable system of national administration.

We are able to cope, and we will. But this is the point where the Government needs to move from getting ready behind the scenes to leading in public and spelling out the likely risks and consequences.

If it does not, it may find that alarm spreads faster than the disease itself — and causes even more harm.

A Tudor page-turner

Just occasionally, an author of a serious, clever book finds their hard work produces a sensation. Hilary Mantel is one of those fortunate few authors.

She has already won the Booker Prize twice, for the first two parts of her astounding Tudor trilogy, Wolf Hall, and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies.

They have sold more than five million copies around the world and appeared on stage and screen.

Now the final part, The Mirror And The Light, is to be released on March 5.

Read our review today and you will want to read the book. Ms Mantel deserves her success.

