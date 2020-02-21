🔥Evening Standard comment: Bringing in young minds to help Britain's spies | Bravery at the mosque | Save Jarman's cottage🔥

The disclosure today by the head of MI6, Sir Alex Younger, that his spy agency is lowering its minimum recruitment age to 18, is both an eye-catching development and one that makes sense.

Sir Alex, speaking exclusively to the Evening Standard, says the aim is to tap in earlier to a new generation of young people who have grown up with technology at the centre of their lives and understand it in a way that their older peers find hard to match.

MI6 hopes these teenage recruits can bring new skills and insights as a result and help it keep ahead of its targets in today’s fast-changing world.

None of the planned teenage recruits will join as “spies” in the traditional sense, although some could eventually progress to become fully-fledged intelligence officers later in their careers.

Instead, they will start in roles such as tech, business support and human resources. But while this might sound less glamorous, it also exposes the truth that in today’s world the effectiveness of our intelligence agencies depends as heavily on back-room talent as it does on the more conventional roles. Bringing in fresh thinking here is therefore the right thing to do.

What is also important about today’s shift in approach in MI6 is the connected desire to widen further the social mix of its recruits.

To this end, it invited a group of students from inner London into its Vauxhall Cross headquarters this week to show them what a career in the agency might involve — and to dispel what Sir Alex insists is the misplaced notion that its jobs are only open to those with an Oxbridge education who get an old-style tap on the shoulder.

Openness to all, regardless of background, is, of course, essential as a matter of fairness.

But, as MI6 rightly emphasises, it’s also a way to counter “groupthink” and of widening the recruitment net to employ more people capable of thinking creatively “out of the box”.

MI6 does a fine job already in protecting our security and national interests. But adding younger, more diverse minds to its ranks should help Britain stay ahead of its enemies.

Bravery at the mosque

The distressing stabbing at Regent’s Park Mosque yesterday in which the 70-year-old muezzin, Raafat Maglad, sustained a knife wound to his neck, has been assessed by police not to be a terror-related attack.

That is a relief, not least because the attack happened only hours after a far-Right gunman killed nine people of migrant background in Germany, and prompted initial fears that what happened in Regent’s Park was another manifestation of the regrettably increased threat that far-Right extremism has come to pose in our own country.

Vigilance to counter this remains necessary.

But for now it’s important to note too that the apparent absence of terrorist motivation for yesterday’s stabbing doesn’t mean that the incident was any less frightening or awful for the unfortunate victim.

Nor does it diminish the bravery of the worshippers who rushed in to stop the alleged culprit before further harm could be inflicted.

We salute their courageous actions and hope that the muezzin makes a swift recovery and can soon be delivering the call to prayer again.

Save Jarman’s cottage

Gwendoline Christie, the Games of Thrones star, has today called for the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to intervene in support of the £3.5 million campaign to save Prospect Cottage, the former Dungeness home of the late filmmaker Derek Jarman.

Her words are welcome because, as she points out, Jarman’s cottage, which is at risk of being sold off, is a significant piece of this country’s recent cultural history.

Mr Dowden should act so the filmmaker’s old home can be preserved and enjoyed by generations of visitors to come.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.