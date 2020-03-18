🔥Evening Standard comment: A vital law to deal with an extraordinary crisis | New ways to connect🔥

At any other time a decision to close all the schools in the country would in itself be stunning news. The row would go on for weeks.

Now it’s just one of the things the Government has got to do — the announcement is coming. We all know that the impact on families and employers will be vast: education disrupted, exams on hold, households in lockdown, workers stuck at home, tempers fraying, and no idea when it will end.

But it’s a measure of the seriousness of these times that ministers will soon be making much more dramatic decisions, ruling our lives with the sort of powers that British governments have only ever taken on in wartime.

A coronavirus Bill is being rushed through Parliament to put them in place. It is a shocking, sweeping and essential law.

The Government is right to deploy it and the Opposition is right to back it. But we should still come to terms with the consequences.

For years ministers have been promising a bonfire of red tape. Now they are striking a match and chucking on petrol.

There will be shortcut ways to register healthcare workers, a block on suing for clinical negligence, and a volunteer service. It will become easier to detain people under mental-health powers, to close airports, schools and events, to stop public gatherings and close down transport. Elections will be cancelled. Checks on the work of the intelligence services will be stripped back. There will be simple ways to sign off deaths and dispose of bodies.

This is not government by decree. We have a strong democracy with institutions like Parliament, the courts and an independent media all of which will be watching.

But it will still feel very different to anything we have known in our lives. Some of the changes coming now will be useful ones which we should keep: less paperwork and more done online, in courts for instance.

But while we need to hurry to get ready for whatever the next few weeks and months will bring, we shouldn’t kid ourselves that everything will go back to how it was.

The Bill limits these powers to two years and not all of them will be used immediately, or even at all. But history teaches us that when the state gets tough powers it tends to hang on to them. Past governments said that things like income tax, the Official Secrets Act and pub closing hours were just short-term measures in a crisis. They never went away.

So co-operation now with the restrictions should not be taken as consent for conceding these things forever. Nor should it rule out criticism of the way the crisis is being run.

Today, for instance, it is obvious that we aren’t testing enough people for the virus fast enough, especially medical staff, with the result that they don’t know if they are infectious and are staying away from the front line where they are needed.

Raising the alarm about things like this is vital. In the greatest of national emergencies there are always choices to make. We support the Government’s right to make them but must not leave it unchallenged.

New ways to connect

We have never been better connected and yet many are now feeling alone. We can communicate online instantly with almost anyone on the planet, but are being urged not to leave our homes. Isolated physically, we will find ways to come together.

We can still meet friends, sharing virtual nights out in a digital local — although getting a round is out for the moment.

We can still listen to concerts — but online, not sitting side by side: the fluent and sensitive pianist Stephen Hough is not performing in person in London next week as planned but you can still stream his wonderful playing of Brahms at the Wigmore Hall.

We can create online book clubs, hold pub quizzes at a distance, talk to our families as often as ever, if not see them in person. We can read the same newspapers and websites, too — the Evening Standard, we hope.

We are not alone, but for a time the way we find companionship will have to be different.