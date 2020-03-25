🔥Evening Standard comment: A rainbow of hope as London stands together | False hope is fake news🔥

At a time when we can’t stand next to each other we’re asking people to stand together with London instead. That’s why today we are proud to print in the Evening Standard a symbol of hope for our city.

It is a drawing by Sir Peter Blake, the artist who helped shape the look of the pop generation, famously designing the cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album.

The Evening Standard asked Sir Peter to create this new work, and we thank him for doing so while he is in self-isolation. You can find “London Stands Together” on the back cover of your paper today or download it HERE to print out. We’re encouraging everyone to put it on show in the windows of their homes.

Children, kept out of their schools during the shut down, have already begun drawing and displaying rainbow pictures like this — a bright symbol of a better time to come, and a reminder that although we are being kept apart physically, for now we stand together in spirit, stronger than ever, as a city.

A lot of the news is frightening. There’s an even tougher battle ahead.

This crisis is testing our city in a way it has not been tested in decades — but we know that London is up to the challenge. As Sir Peter’s poster declares, our city stands together.

Today we’re reporting on the 170,000 people who are volunteering to step forward and help the NHS. We’ve seen how medical students at our colleges are preparing to join the front line.

We’ve reported on hospitals in London that are facing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, and fighting to save every life. We’ve heard from medical students who have stepped up to offer free childcare to front-line workers, and from scientists at King’s College London who have developed an online app to track the spread of the virus.

The army is about to turn the ExCeL centre in east London into a huge new hospital, the Nightingale, that will be able to treat an extra 4,000 patients.

These are the sort of things no one could have imagined occurring just a few weeks ago, but London is standing together to make them happen.

Street by street, family by family, we are rising to this challenge together. Neighbours are checking to see if elderly residents nearby need food.

Most of us are following rules on social distancing, not just to protect ourselves but to help others.

We are overcoming this together. We are lucky to live in a city with the strength and pride to do it.

We can show this by putting the poster in our windows today and standing together with London.

False hope is fake news

“We’re going to be opening relatively soon … I would love to have the country opened up and just rearing to go by Easter,” President Donald Trump said yesterday. We all wish that was true — but it isn’t.

He called it “a beautiful timeline”. Others might call it a death trap. What we need from our leaders right now is for them to keep confidence in our ability to overcome this crisis while being honest with people about how hard the fight will be.

Making things up against scientific advice isn’t bold leadership, it’s dangerous.

Just look at the situation in Trump’s home city, New York.

It’s suffering more than anywhere else in the United States right now, with more than 15,000 cases. It’s short of ventilators, short of a national plan and short of hope.

The President wants to place himself as a war leader against an invisible enemy but the way he is leading the fight will make things worse.

Around the world, people are finding out what their politicians are made of. In Brazil, for instance, the far-Right President Jair Bolsonaro has just claimed that he “wouldn’t feel anything” if he became infected, mocking “scorched-earth ideas” from local leaders in the country’s big cities.

Like Trump, he’s warning about the threat to jobs. We all worry about that. But the way to protect jobs is to bring the crisis under control.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro’s popularity is falling fast. In the US, Trump faces an election in November.

Voters will soon decide if their leaders called this crisis right.