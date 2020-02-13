🔥Evening Standard Art Prize winner Ashton Attzs designs print for Brit Award nominees🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Painter Ashton Attzs could soon be counting Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Stormzy as celebrity fans after creating a special limited edition print for this year’s Brit Awards nominees.

The 21-year-old, who won the 2018 Evening Standard Art Prize, has also been commissioned to create the invite to the Universal Music after-party.

Attzs is currently on a year out from studying at Central St Martin’s college and has been commissioned by Instagram, Adidas, Tottenham Hotspur and Disney since winning our £10,000 prize for Don’t Stay In Ya Lane – a tribute to transgender people.

They said their work for the Brits would be “a celebration” of the annual music awards, adding: “I’ve watched the Brits on TV in my living room but I never thought I’d go, let alone be designing the artwork for it.

‘An honour’: Evening Standard Art Prize winner Ashton Attzs with their design for the Brit Award print

“It is an honour really”.

The awards, held next Tuesday at the O2 Arena, will include performances by stars including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.

