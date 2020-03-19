🔥Evangeline Lilly receives Instagram backlash after ignoring government recommended self-isolation🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Evangeline Lilly has sparked outrage following an Instagram post where she declared it was “business as usual” for her and her children amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The actress shared her thoughts earlier in the week alongside a photo of her tea, writing, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.” Her message came the same day as the White House issued a statement requesting all Americans to stay at home and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.

On Monday, the total number of people in the US who tested positive for coronavirus was reported as 4,500, but by Thursday, the CDC declared 10,442 cases of the virus in the US.

Evangeline Lilly at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame in 2019 (AFP/Getty Images)

Even with the fewer cases at the time of Lilly’s posting, it didn’t take long for her followers to share their displeasure with her message.

“The ignorance is astounding,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Disappointing to see so many here showing disregard both for science and society by prioritizing individualism.”

Surprisingly, Lilly replied to several comments.

When one person noted that they were on lockdown in New Mexico, Lilly wrote, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing,” she declared, though it’s unclear where Lilly was getting her “facts” from.

Lilly also hinted at her belief that this was a government conspiracy, responding to one follower, “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Another follower who questioned why Lilly wasn’t staying home received a lengthier reply. “I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage 4 leukemia. I am also immune-compromised at the moment,” said Lilly. While much about coronavirus is still unknown due to how new it is, experts seem to be in agreement that those with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions are at a “higher risk” to experience more severe symptoms and potentially even die from the virus.

Evangeline Lilly at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles, 2018 (Invision)

Still, Lilly persisted, “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly wrote back once again when the follower challenged her views with a response that included, “Respectfully, it is not just your lives you have to be concerned with.”

Lilly explained, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.” While most medical resources have noted similar symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu, they have noted that unlike the flu, there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 and testing for effective antiviral medications is still underway.

Evangeline Lilly at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2018 (Getty Images)

Additionally, there has been no confirmation that martial law (which would suspend civil law and temporarily put the military in control) will be put into effect.

On March 18, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that martial law would only be enacted “if we fell the necessity.” And on March 19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “I am not going to do martial law in the state of New York. That is not going to happen.”

For official resources regarding COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).