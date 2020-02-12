🔥Eva Mendes says Ryan Gosling is a much better cook than she is in new Instagram post🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling like to keep a low profile when it comes to their relationship. But the actress just let fans in on some of the finer details of their home life – namely, that Gosling does all the cooking.

Mendes, 45, who began dating Gosling in 2011, after they met while co-starring in The Place Beyond The Pines, took to Instagram to share her love for macarons – which, I think we can all agree, is pretty important.

Posting a video of herself mid-macaron, Mendes gave a shout out to Electric Avenue Chef, who provided her with the sweet treat.

“Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love,” she included in her caption. “And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, it’s all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!!”

Obviously, posting about food led some fans to wonder what she and Gosling, 39, cook at home for their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Eva Mendes arrives at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Love macaroons what else did they make there, and do you and Ryan cook at all?” one follower asked.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke,” Mendes stressed in her response. “I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. ❤️”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ premiere on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Mendes didn’t divulge details on what exactly Gosling whips up in the kitchen, but her fans are on the case.

Writing back to Mendes, the follower who initiated the response, added, “I would love to see a video or joint cookbook from you guys.” And honestly, same. In the meantime, we wouldn’t mind some of those heart-shaped macarons.