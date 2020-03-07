🔥Eva Mendes gets candid about her 'struggle' with social media🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Eva Mendes has become one of those rare celebrities on Instagram who you can always count on to tell it like it is.

In between professional campaign shots, the 46-year-old actress isn’t afraid to post makeup-free selfies or videos where she can be seen eating cookies or cake.

In her latest positive Insta post, Mendes shared an official campaign image of herself from her clothing line with New York & Company. Wearing a floral print dress with full hair and makeup, one fan took a moment to compliment Mendes, commenting, “You look amazing,” and adding that they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan.”

The fan, of course, was referring to Mendes’ partner, actor Ryan Gosling. They have two daughters together who they’re notoriously private about.

Mendes often interacts with her followers and responded with a thoughtful message. “Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women,” her reply began, adding, “It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange.”

Eva Mendes attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles in February 2020 (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

She then continued, “I struggle with social media, but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly, and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way,” Mendes wrote.

“Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched. So I want women to know that. I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way, and that I struggle with food among many other things,” she said.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012 (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

“So thank you again for your comment, and feel free to call me out on bullst if you see it. As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she explained. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

So while we may not get any new Gosling content on Mendes’ Instagram anytime soon, at least we can count on her to keep the relatable posts coming.