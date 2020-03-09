🔥Eva Green Weighs In On Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Casting Rumors🔥

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release in the summer of 2021. That’s a little over a year from now and yet, they no longer have a director after Scott Derrickson and Marvel agreed to part ways. They’ve also yet to cast the villain.

With production set to begin soon, those are two very important roles to fill. Of course, there’s been speculation that Nightmare will be making an appearance as the main antagonist and despite the role being played by a man in the comics, fans have been campaigning for Eva Green to get the part.

There’s no word yet from the studio on if she’s actually being considered for the role, but while speaking with Total Film magazine, the actress was asked if she’d been approached by Marvel and had this to say:

“Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all. I like the humour in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow… I’d like to see that one.”

Green isn’t new to playing the villain, of course. She was by far the most memorable part of 300: Rise of an Empire and let’s not forget her somewhat manipulative performance in Casino Royale. And those are both big studio films with huge sets and green screen, so she certainly wouldn’t have any problem adjusting to working in the big money making machine that is Marvel.

In fact, these days, it seems like playing a villain in the MCU has become one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood. And the actors seem to be getting better and better. Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was phenomenal in Thor: Ragnarok, Michael B. Jordan brought a level of intensity and raw emotion I wasn’t expecting in Black Panther and even Josh Brolin’s performance as Thanos was surprisingly nuanced. Then, of course, there’s the huge news that Christian Bale will play the big baddie in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As for Nightmare, the character’s a ruler in the Dream Dimension and appeared very early in the Doctor Strange comics. And as someone who quite literally enters your dreams, he can certainly be a formidable opponent to the Sorcerer Supreme. Who ends up taking the role remains to be seen, of course, but seeing Green in the part would be far more appealing than another man.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 7th, 2021.