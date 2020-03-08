🔥Eva Green Is Baffled By That Doctor Strange 2 Rumor, But Also Cool With It?🔥

At this point, it seems like everyone is a little bit baffled about what’s going on with Doctor Strange 2. Apparently, that even includes people who are rumored to be cast in it, like Eva Green. Though the actress admits she’s not sure where that rumor started, she’s also made it clear she’s not totally opposed to the idea of entering the MCU.

Last year, some websites began to whisper that Eva Green was linked to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. She was reportedly being tapped to play Nightmare, the ruler of the Dream Dimension who can cause all manner of havoc by penetrating the subconscious when someone is sleeping. And let’s be real — based on the gravitas she’s showcased in everything from Casino Royale to Penny Dreadful, Eva Green could be an inspired choice to bring that villain to life.

There’s just one problem. According to Eva Green, the rumor seemingly has no basis whatsoever. When Total Film asked if there was anything behind the speculation about her involvement in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, she balked:

Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all.

So, there’s that. If Eva Green were to show up in the Doctor Strange franchise, you’d think she’d probably be somewhat aware that it was going to happen. But even though it looks like she’s not going to be playing Nightmare after all, she was quick to make it clear that she’s an MCU fan:

I like the humor in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow… I’d like to see that one.

In other words — though it sounds like we won’t get a chance to see Eva Green in Doctor Strange 2, there isn’t necessarily anything stopping her from showing up in a future MCU film. And though the apparent confirmation of her non-participation in the Doctor Strange sequel does clear one potential rumor up, there are still plenty of unknowns where the film is concerned.

Since Scott Derrickson stepped away from directing Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, the film’s overall creative direction seems to be a bit in flux. There are rumors that Sam Raimi will step in to fill Scott Derrickson’s shoes. There are more rumors that the film will have a new script. And according to Kevin Feige, we can expect to see some new Marvel Comics characters joining the MCU fray — but we seriously have no idea who they might be.

Here’s what we do know about Doctor Strange 2: it’s currently scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021. It will apparently tie in to Disney+’s MCU series WandaVision and Loki. Um. Benedict Cumberbatch will be in it, definitely. That much we’re sure of. At least for now.