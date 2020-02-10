🔥Euston project to get new managers with HS2 go-ahead🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

New managers to deliver the much-delayed upgrading of Euston station are set to be announced tomorrow when ministers finally give a go-ahead to the high-speed rail line to Birmingham.

HS2, the company formed to deliver the 225mph north-south railway, will lose responsibility for the highly-complex London terminus project, which has slipped up to three years behind the original schedule.

In a major change to plans, the high-speed line will terminate at Old Oak Common in west London for the first three years after its opening, scheduled in 2028, with the final link to Euston due to begin in around 2031.

The changes are being imposed to try to curb surging costs and delays to the huge infrastructure project.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is widely expected to commit the Government to back it despite protests from Tory MPs in constituencies affected by the line and worries over costs, which were estimated at £56 billion a year ago but are now expected to run over £100 billion.

Mr Johnson wants HS2 to be “shovel ready” this year.

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire (PA)

It was being linked with a separate announcement today of 10 new free ports that will be located in areas of run-down industry to create new businesses and jobs.

They will offer freedom from tariffs on goods imported and then re-exported after being finished in workshops.

Green protesters claimed victory at Hillingdon at the weekend by locking themselves to trees to stop clearance work that they claimed threatened wildlife habitats.

The final link at Euston will form one of the most complicated development schemes seen in the capital, with a new line connecting to a working Sixties station and the London Underground system.