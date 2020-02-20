🔥Euston delays: Commuters facing rush hour misery after 'significant' points damage causes disruption🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters are facing rush hour misery after “substantial” damage to points and the track caused major disruption at Euston Station.

London Northwestern Railway said around 7am on Thursday that all long distance and local services to and from Euston will be significantly reduced.

Just after 8am, Network Rail tweeted it was working to “minimise disruption caused by the earlier points failure as much as possible”.

Points allow trains to move from one site to another.

Avanti West Coast tweeted just before 8am that the points failure had “ended” but there would be residual delays to some services.

