🔥Eurovision Song Contest cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

For the first time in its 64 year history, the Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled.

The 2020 competition, which was meant to take place in Rotterdam in May, has now been postponed until 2021.

News of the song’s contest cancellation first came from an Israeli news station, before an official announcement was released by the European Broadcasting Union today.

Cancelled: James Newman was meant to represent the UK in Rotterdam for 2020 (Victor Frankowski / Eurovision)

Songwriter James Newman was meant to represent the United Kingdom in Eurovision 2020 with his ballad My Last Breath.

The news comes after coronavirus cases soared worldwide, with Europe being called the “epicentre” of the outbreak.

Currently, the UK has 1950 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 71 patients having died from the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now warned against mass gatherings, asking the public to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres in a bid to curb the outbreak.

Downing Street is now having daily televised briefings to keep the UK public informed about the next steps at battling coronavirus.

Several showbiz events have now been cancelled or postponed following the rapid outbreak of Covid-19.

A series of television programmes have seen production suspended for the foreseeable future, while a number of blockbusters, such as No Time to Die, Mulan and New Mutants all being delayed until at least Autumn.