🔥Eurovision fans optimistic about the UK's entry this year – branding James Newman's song a 'competitive' offering🔥

Eurovision devotees seem to be feeling optimistic about the UK’s chances at the annual song contest after the unveiling of our 2020 entry.

James Newman – the brother of chart-topper John Newman – will be heading off to Rotterdam to sing on the UK’s behalf.

On Thursday morning, his track My Last Breath was revealed and while we have to wait to see the all-important staging that will accompany his performance, it seems fans think the ballad could be a hit with the jury and voters.

Is it misplaced confidence? Has everyone simply erased our terrible track record from their memories? Only time will tell and we have just under three months until we find out.

For now though, we’re enjoying the optimism:

Though obviously, you can’t please everyone:

The Evening Standard’s critic Jochan Embley was similarly displeased, awarding the track two out of five stars.

Labelling Newman’s efforts “distinctly uninspiring,” he wrote: “The chorus is a bit of a singalong, and the hook is fairly catchy — you can tell that Newman has experience in the songwriting game.

“As an album track on his own release, it would be fine. As a Eurovision entry, it’s surely going to fall flat.”

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday 16 May.

Lithuania are currently favourites to triumph with their entry, The Roop’s track On Fire, and they appear to have already revealed a sneak peek at the staging plans.

Eurovision: Past Winners – In pictures

As part of ‘the Big Five’, the UK is always guaranteed a place in the contest, along with Spain, France and Germany.

Semi-finals in the week leading up to the main event reveal which other countries will join the main five and the host country.