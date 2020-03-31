🔥Eurovision announces replacement show Europe Shine A Light after song contest's cancellation🔥

The Eurovision Song Contest may be cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, but the entrants will still be honoured in a special broadcast.

The European Broadcasting Union and its partners have now confirmed a brand new show, titled Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, set to air in place of the previously billed Grand Final on May 16.

Instead of Eurovision’s typical competition format, the live show will now honour all 41 songs entered for 2020 over the course of two hours.

Each representative for the countries involved in Eurovision this year will be brought together via video link to perform a popular Eurovision hit from the past, with the lyrics changed to reflect the coronavirus crisis.

The show will also feature performances from popular and memorable Eurovision stars, who will also perform in “iconic European locations”, with Dutch beauty vlogger NikkiTutorials creating online content specifically for the special broadcast.

Eurovision presenters Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit will front the broadcast, which was originally meant to be filmed in Rotterdam this year.

Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU, said: “Sadly there will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year. Instead, we intend to unite Europe on 16 May with a unique prime-time TV programme.

Delayed: Eurovision 2019 winner Duncan Laurence (AP)

“We are encouraging all broadcasters who were due to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and EBU Members in other countries, to air this show in the spirit of unity and togetherness.”

This is the first time in its 64 year history that coronavirus has been cancelled, with the show now postponed until 2021.

Songwriter James Newman was meant to represent the United Kingdom in Eurovision 2020 with his ballad My Last Breath.