🔥Eurostar's coronavirus guidelines for those travelling to France from London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Eurostar says it is “paying close attention” to the travel advice ​being given by ministries within its network as coronavirus is spreading rapidly in France.

The French government is encouraging residents to reduce their outings and work from home if possible, and schools in some of the worst-affected areas have been closed.

British travellers cannot currently change flights to France without a fee, as there are no travel bans. However, British Airways has cancelled some of its flights to France in March, as demand to go to the country has fallen.

Eurostar trains are still running as normal, although the company advises passengers to follow official travel advice to prevent the virus spreading.

Here is the guidance Eurostar is giving passengers who are travelling with them:

Eurostar says it’s “paying close attention” to official advice (REUTERS)

What are Eurostar’s guidelines on coronavirus?

Eurostar says it is “paying close attention” to the travel advice of Travel Ministries of the countries in its network.

As there are no travel restrictions currently in place across these countries, Eurostar services are operating as normal. The company recommends on its website that customers carefully follow the World Health Organisation’s official advice.

The website also states: “If you have been placed in quarantine and have a booking, please contact us directly and we will be happy to assist with exchanging your booking for a future date.”

If Eurostar passengers are returning from a declared “Red Zone” and they have a booking that falls within 14 days of their return, Eurostar also asks that it be contacted directly to rearrange the booking to a later date.

Coronavirus travel alternatives – in pictures

Is it safe to travel to France?

The UK government has updated its travel advice for British people travelling to France.

The country is currently dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in Oise, Haute Savoie, and Morbihan. In these areas the French government has cancelled all communal activities, and advised residents to reduce outings and avoid events or large gatherings.

Residents are allowed out for things like shopping, but are encouraged to work from home if possible. Several schools have also been closed.

However, there are no travel restrictions currently in place in France, and UK citizens are not being told to self-isolate when they return home.

Tour operators are only required to give a refund on holiday packages is if the Foreign Office changes its travel advice for a region and turns it into a no-go area, which they have not yet done for France.

Is it safe to travel to The Netherlands?

The Netherlands has reported more than 80 cases of coronavirus.

On March 6, The Netherlands confirmed its first fatality due to coronavirus, an 86-year-old man in Rotterdam.

There are no current travel restrictions in Amsterdam, but the UK government advises complying with any additional screening measures put in place by local authorities.