🔥Eurostar now selling tickets for direct Amsterdam to London trains🔥

Tickets for the Eurostar’s new direct route from Amsterdam to London have now gone on sale.

The new trains will not start running until April 30, 2020, but Eurostar opened bookings on its website on Tuesday with starting fares at £35 each way.

The cross-Channel rail operator also started selling tickets for the direct Rotterdam to London route also at £35 each way. These trains will start running at the later date of May 18.

Eurostar has been running trains from London to both Amsterdam and Rotterdam since 2018.

But it was only the outbound leg from the UK which was a direct service.

Passengers wishing to travel back to London from the Netherlands with Eurostar have had to change trains in Brussels to go through passport control and security screening.

This “temporary measure” was put in place while the UK and Dutch governments completed an agreement due by the end of 2019.

The direct trains will cut the journey time down by around an hour, with an expected journey time of four hours and nine minutes.

There are currently three outbound services a day from the UK to the Netherlands.

The direct inbound journey from Amsterdam to London will kick off with two services, with the idea being to increase this to a third, and then a fourth.

The Eurostar offers a more sustainable way to travel to Europe, with a journey between London and Amsterdam resulting in 80 per cent less carbon per passenger than the equivalent flight, according to the company.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport in the UK, said: “We’re continuing to invest in modern, efficient transport links with the continent so our businesses and tourism industry can flourish.

“The days of passengers being forced to decamp from the train at Brussels to file through passport control will soon be over, as we look forward to direct, return, high-speed services to Amsterdam and beyond.”