🔥Eurostar launches sale with cheap tickets to Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels and Rotterdam🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Fancy a city break? Eurostar has announced an enormous sale, with ticket prices slashed to less than £29.

Make sure to act quickly, though, because the sale is because of end on 11 March.

The rail service offers tickets from London to Paris, Brussels, Lille, and Callais for less than £29.

You can even check out Amsterdam or Rotterdam for £35, or Bruges, Antwerp, or Ghent for £39.

If you like to visit more luxuriously, a £70 premier ticket will buy you more leg room, complimentary magazines and extra refreshments. Who could say no compared to that?

The sale tickets are valid on routes between 23 March and 7 June 2020.

The sale will run until March 11th 2020 (PA)

For more info and availability, just check out the Eurostar website.

Will Eurostar travel be suffering from coronavirus?

Eurostar service has up to now remained unaffected by coronavirus outbreaks, because the FCO haven’t yet placed any restrictions on going to France, Belgium or holland.

There were cases of coronavirus in these countries, however, and Eurostar say they are monitoring the problem.

You will discover a dedicated page on the website for monitoring travel disruptions because of the outbreak, although their routes are unlikely to improve unless the FCO revise their European travel advice.

Have any travel agents made cancellations?

Both Ryanair and British Airways have announced that a huge selection of flights will undoubtedly be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both airlines cited a notable “drop popular” because the cause of their cancellations, with Ryanair cutting its timetable by 25% and British Airways calling off over 400 flights.

The majority of the cancelled flights were short-haul journeys between your UK and Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and Switzerland.

It is possible to follow the Evening Standard’s live coronavirus updates here.