The European Union’s latest budget summit ended without a deal after 28 hours of talks.

Leaders in attendance could not could not find a compromise after a half dozen wealthy member states insisted they would not stump up more funds for the bloc’s next long-term spending package.

The package being touted was worth around one trillion euros.

EU Council President Charles Michel said: “Unfortunately today, we have observed it was not not possible to reach an agreement.”

He added that “we need more time”.

More follows…

