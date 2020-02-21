🔥European Union's budget summit ends without a deal after 28 hours of talks🔥
The European Union’s latest budget summit ended without a deal after 28 hours of talks.
Leaders in attendance could not could not find a compromise after a half dozen wealthy member states insisted they would not stump up more funds for the bloc’s next long-term spending package.
The package being touted was worth around one trillion euros.
EU Council President Charles Michel said: “Unfortunately today, we have observed it was not not possible to reach an agreement.”
He added that “we need more time”.
More follows…
