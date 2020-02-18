🔥European-style London enclave is a hit with expats and A-list renters🔥

It’s easy to understand why Maida Vale is particularly popular with expats.

The wide, European-style crescents and avenues, lined almost exclusively with late-Victorian mansion flats, give the district a look and an atmosphere that’s quite different to anything you’ll find elsewhere in the capital.

This decidedly continental ambience has attracted a glittering array of locals. Madonna, Rihanna, Kate Moss and Noel Gallagher have all called the area home.

Who lives there?

“People who rent here come from all over the world,” says Melissa Polvan, lettings manager at Marsh & Parsons Maida Vale.

“A lot of young professionals who need to get to the City or Mayfair for work find it convenient. It’s also popular with families who maybe lived more centrally before but now want somewhere quieter, yet still pretty central.”

Parking in Maida Vale

A residents permit costs £155 a year for a vehicle with an engine above 1200cc and £110 a year for a vehicle with an engine 1200cc and below. Residents with eco-vehicles park for free.

Crime in Maida Vale

Crime in the area is higher than the London average with 11 crimes per 1,000 residents. The most commonly reported crimes are personal robbery, harassment and violence.

Fitness clubs in Maida Vale

Our featured renter Elizabeth is a regular at the Everyone Active council-run leisure centres, using both the Paddington Recreation Ground club nearest her home and the Porchester Centre branch in Bayswater.

Average cost of renting in Maida Vale

Property size

Average monthly cost

One-bedroom flat

£1,729

Two-bedroom flat

£2,977

Two-bedroom house

£2,526

Three-bedroom house

£4,305

Four-bedroom house

£6,312

Source: Rightmove

Best Maida Vale streets to live on

Formosa Street and Clifton Road are two immensely popular villagey streets packed with independent shops, cafés and restaurants, according to Melissa Polvan, lettings manager at Marsh & Parsons Maida Vale.

The area’s grand mansion block-lined avenues are popular with renters — in particular Randolph Avenue, Warrington Crescent and Warwick Avenue have a certain cachet.

Best schools in Maida Vale

Ark Atwood Primary Academy and St Saviour’s CofE Primary School are both rated “outstanding” by Ofsted and there’s a host of state primaries in the area with “good” ratings.

Supermarkets and food markets in Maida Vale

“Boutique” food outlets in Clifton Road include Provenance Village Butcher, Clifton Greens for fruit and veg, Raoul’s Deli, The Winery and a branch of Cook for lazy “chefs”.

The neighbourhood is also dotted with Tesco Express branches and there’s Milad, an excellent Iranian grocer, on Maida Vale.

Downsides?

“Maida Vale itself is quite a busy road and, while some of those period mansion blocks are double-glazed, some of them aren’t, so the flats facing on to the main road can be a little noisy,” says Polvan.

What the locals say:

‘It’s fun, sweet and so picturesque’

Elizabeth Powell (right) with her Maida Vale flatmate, Liz Owens. They pay £800 a month each in rent (Adrian Lourie)

Though her job as an account manager at an advertising agency is based in Wimbledon Village, Elizabeth Powell, 31, decided to endure a long and rather awkward daily commute in order to live in an area she loves, rather than move closer to the office.

Her weekday journey starts with a 20-minute walk to Bayswater Tube where she takes a District line train to Wimbledon.

Finally comes a walk uphill to where she works, which, all in all, amounts to a commute of more than an hour each way, and that, she says, is “when everything goes according to plan”.

But she adds: “I’d rather have fun where I live and commute, than live closer to work and not particularly like the area. I’ve been in London for seven years and I’ve moved around quite a lot, everywhere from Raynes Park to West Hampstead, but I decided while I live in London I want to be central.”

A friend at work had broken up with her boyfriend and already lived in the area so she and Elizabeth opted to stay in Maida Vale, moving into their two-bedroom maisonette in December 2018.

When her friend moved to France, Elizabeth found a new flatmate, a designer, by searching online. They pay £800 a month each in rent.

“I wasn’t sure whether or not I was going to stay in the area when my friend moved out but I really like it and I think my rent is good value for the location, so in the end it wasn’t worth my time to move,” she says.

Maida Vale travel links and accessibility

Maida Vale station is on the Bakerloo line, while Royal Oak, just on the other side of the Westway, is on the Hammersmith & City and Circle lines, so the transport links are generally good.

Shopping in Maida Vale

“Formosa Street is such a sweet little street with a few independent shops and in the sun it’s so picturesque,” says Elizabeth.

Clifton Nurseries is another favourite for lunch, gift shopping and, of course, plants.

She makes the short walk to Notting Hill to browse the boutiques there, or it’s an easy stroll to Bond Street for serious shopping.

Eating and drinking in Maida Vale

“There are quite a few cafés around here and I’m a keen baker so I’m always trying to find new cake ideas. I know it’s a chain, but I do really like the new Gail’s opposite the station,” says Elizabeth.

Her favourite pub is The Hero of Maida but she also likes The Waterway — “slightly more expensive but it’s a nice location right on the canal and you feel quite fancy when you sit there” — and the Prince Alfred, “a really old-school pub”.

Culture in Maida Vale

The Everyman Maida Vale is right in the heart of the neighbourhood for movies with a cocktail, while Elizabeth also recommends local hidden gem the Canal Café Theatre.

“I’ve been to the NewsRevue, it’s really funny, the tickets are cheap and you can have dinner in the pub first and then pop upstairs to the theatre.”

Green space in Maida Vale

Paddington Rec is Elizabeth’s favourite spot for a stroll and she uses the running track for circuits but her favourite weekend run is by the canal to Regent’s Park.