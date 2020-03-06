🔥European stocks in nosedive as investors flee to bonds for safety🔥

AN ALREADY turbulent week for financial markets ended in further disarray, as stocks across Europe tumbled and investors poured money into bonds.

The yield on a 30-year US Treasury bond, regarded as perhaps the safest investment in the world, fell to a record low of just 1.405%. A UK 10-year gilt now yields a paltry 0.28%. That indicates that investors are so worried about the future they are willing to tie up cash for long periods at low returns just for the near certainty that they will at least get their money back at the end. In London, with bankers being isolated over coronavirus and many ncreasingly being told to work from home, there was little support for stocks.

At one point every single FTSE 100 stock was flashing red.

The index fell 143.97 points to 6561.46, following overnight falls in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500. The Japanese Nikkei lost nearly 3%, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down more than 2%. While traders hold out hope of further monetary stimulus — this week the Federal Reserve cut rates — the fact that central banks are plainly nervous did not help sentiment.

That very large US companies are struggling to cope with the flu only increased tensions. Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook have confirmed staff have the virus.

Starbucks has banned the use of customer-provided cups in the US.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe, said: “It’s been a better week than last but at the same time, there’s nothing normal or settling about the wild moves we’re continuing to see. “The difficulty we have is that it’s still extremely difficult to understand just what the full impact of the coronavirus is going to be. There’s a lot of talk about disrupted supply chains, but what that means for growth, employment and companies’ bottom lines is another thing.”

The boom in bonds was echoed by gold, which rose nearly 6% to a seven-year high of $1690. Even good news was treated with suspicion. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said the latest figures from the US economy show factory orders robust and manufacturing doing better than expected.

She added: “Overall productivity grew by the most since 2010, giving some margin to take the coronavirus shock on output, but investors were not in a mood to find a silver lining.”