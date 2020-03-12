European officials were blindsided Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to severely restrict travel from Europe to the United States, a surprise decision many saw as political above all else.

Most of Europe woke to the news in shock on Thursday morning. In Brussels, the official seat of the European Union, two officials said they were not aware of any formal coordination from Washington on an unprecedented move bound to upend travel and commerce on both sides of the Atlantic. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the situation.

European markets plummeted in the aftermath of the decision.

In Britain, the benchmark FTSE 100 index, which tracks the 100 largest firms on the London stock exchange, fell after Thursday morning on news of Trump’s travel ban. The steep sell-off brought the FTSE to its lowest level in eight years. Both France’s CAC 40 index and Germany’s DAX index fell by more than six per cent by midmorning Thursday.

The details of Trump’s travel restrictions also confounded many European leaders and policymakers, underscoring the view that the decision was largely political. Most importantly, Trump announced that European travel restrictions would not include Britain, which has just quit the E.U., a multistate bloc that has been a regular recipient of Trump’s criticism since taking office in 2017.

The decision appeared to confound even leaders of the exempted British government, who said that scientific evidence did not support travel restrictions.

“With regard to flight bans we are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here. The advice we are getting is that there isn’t evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infections,” Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, told the BBC on Thursday morning.

In continental Europe, many felt that the White House’s decision was meant to send a clear political message and would strike yet another blow at the heart of an already enfeebled transatlantic relationship between the United States and some of its closest historic allies.

“Trump needed a narrative to exonerate his administration from any responsibility in the crisis. The foreigner is always a good scapegoat. The Chinese has already been used. So, let’s take the European, not any Europe, the EU-one,” said Gérard Araud, France’s former ambassador to the U.S., in a statement posted on Twitter. “Doesn’t make sense but (it is) ideologically healthy.”

In his announcement, Trump specifically referred to what he called a “foreign virus” that “started in China and is now spreading throughout the world.”

The move added to the sense that the world’s industrial powers were failing to work with each other to contain the virus, and might even be working against each other.



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2020.

Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Under previous presidents, the United States has often taken the lead in directing a coordinated global response to world challenges. Trump has sought to minimize the virus, undermine his scientific advisers and blame other countries for the pandemic. And he has also tangled with European countries — Washington’s closest allies — for three years on issues of defence spending, climate change and trade.

That leaves little trust from Europe. Many policymakers said Thursday that the fact that the travel ban excludes Britain, where coronavirus is already spreading, but which is led by a populist leader who has sought to build ties to Trump, was a sign that the ban was political rather than driven by science.

“Any attempt to contain the #CoronaOutbreak is welcome, but the decision of @realDonaldTrump to exclude the UK from a European travel ban is nothing short of irresponsible,” wrote former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, on Twitter. “Viruses do not recognize borders. Decisions should be based on facts, not politics.”

Speaking to German public radio station Deutschlandfunk on Thursday morning, Michael Bauer, a German clinic director, said “the measures taken by Mr. Trump are primarily politically motivated,” in light of the upcoming 2020 presidential elections

“I think that especially the situation in the U.S. – with very few tested individuals but, in relation to those tests, relatively many deaths – shows that only the tip of the iceberg is visible in the U.S., probably partially for political reasons,” said Bauer, according to a transcript by Deutschlandfunk.

Bauer also suggested that the exclusion of British citizens from the announced travel restrictions was politically motivated.