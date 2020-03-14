The latest headlines in your inbox

Major sporting and cultural events along with local elections due to take place in the UK were suspended as the toll of coronavirus rose and Europe was branded Covid-19 epicentre of the world.

Director of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Europe had now become the focal point of the global pandemic and urged nations to take aggressive measures to combat its spread.

The continent now has more reported cases of the virus, and deaths than the rest of the world combined apart from China.

“Do not just let this fire burn,” Dr Tedros said.

The death of the first patient in Scotland on Friday took the total number of fatal cases in Britain to 11 as health authorities also recorded another big jump in positive tests – up to 798 as of 9am on Friday, up from 590 at the same point on Thursday.

Empty London during Coronavirus

Donald Trump said he might add the UK to a list of countries facing a US travel ban after the rise in cases.

Other European countries have reported a sharp rise in positive cases and deaths.

The worst-hit remains Italy who at Friday’s close had recorded its highest daily death toll yet. A further 250 deaths took the country’s total count to 1, 266.

Italy’s government have imposed a nationwide lockdown.

Spain will be under a state of alert for a period of two weeks beginning Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the public.

President Donald Trump said he might add the UK to the European travel ban (Getty Images)

The country experienced a 50 per cent increase in deaths in one day, bringing their toll to 120.

The UK Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the Spanish regions of Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro

France has now confirmed 2,876 cases and 79 deaths, up from a total of 61 deaths on Thursday.

The country, Britain’s closest European neighbour became the latest European country to close all schools, universities and nurseries.

Germany has seen 3,062 cases and five deaths. There have been 798 confirmed infections in the UK and 11 deaths.

Stricter border measures are being taken by a number of the EU countries, while 10 countries are enforcing border closures.

There are widespread rules against large gatherings while some places have closed theatres, restaurants and bars.

Well-known tourist destinations such as Paris’s Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower were closed to the public from Friday.

Disneyland, including Disneyland Paris, closed its parks until the end of the month and suspended new departures on its Disney cruises.

The UK’s response

The developments have come as some experts defended the Government’s response to the outbreak amid criticism from former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and others.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser said it was hoped the Government’s approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease.

Sir Patrick Vallance said some of the social distancing measures put in place, including self-isolating for seven days if symptoms develop, are “actually quite extreme”.

His comments came as Mr Hunt questioned the Government’s decision not to cancel large gatherings.

But many sports bodies did not wait for a Government directive and suspended competitions anyway.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 1,000 as chief medical officer dies

And Boris Johnson announced that local and mayoral elections in May were being postponed for a year.

Amid another day of dramatic developments in the spread of Covid-19:

– The 2020 London Marathon, originally scheduled to take place on April 26, was postponed until October 4.

– The Football Association announced the Premier League will be suspended until April 4.

– Next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches were also postponed as was the Wales v Scotland Six Nations rugby match. England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka was also called off.

Boris Johnson’s decision not to ban large gathering like other European countries has been criticised (PA)

– Mr Trump said the UK could be added to the list of European countries included in the US travel ban after he described cases of coronavirus as having risen “fairly precipitously” since the president initially announced the ban with the UK exemption.

– New restrictions are being imposed on visitor access to the Palace of Westminster and overseas travel by MPs and peers is being strongly discouraged to keep Parliament functioning during the Covid-19 crisis.

– A London Underground tube driver tested positive, while London’s St Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations this Sunday were cancelled.

– The first cases of community transmission of Covid-19 not linked to travel were detected in Northern Ireland.

– The health minister in Wales announced the suspension of non-urgent surgical procedures and outpatient appointments, and said as many as 20,000 people could die in the country in a worst-case scenario.

– The London Stock Exchange closed on Friday having had its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Defending the Government’s advice, Sir Patrick said it was not looking to “suppress” the disease entirely but to help create a “herd immunity in the UK” while protecting the most vulnerable from it.

Asked if there is a fear that clamping down too hard on its spread could see it return, Sir Patrick said: “That is exactly the risk you would expect from previous epidemics.

“If you suppress something very, very hard, when you release those measures it bounces back and it bounces back at the wrong time.

“Our aim is to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not suppress it completely; also, because the vast majority of people get a mild illness, to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission, at the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable to it.”

Sir Patrick said it is “eye-catching” to order the cancellation of mass gatherings and sporting events but that the chances of contracting the disease by attending such occasions are slim.

Mr Hunt, chairman of the House of Commons Health select committee, said earlier that the decision not to cancel large gatherings was “surprising and concerning”.

Dr Tedros, of the WHO, said during a worldwide press conference: “Our message to countries continues to be, you must take a comprehensive approach. Not testing alone, not contact tracing alone, not quarantine alone, not social distancing alone – do it all,” he said.

“Any countries that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks ‘that won’t happen to us’ is making a deadly mistake – it can happen to any country.”

While his colleague, Dr Michael J Ryan said: “Speed trumps perfection. Everyone is afraid of making a mistake. The greatest error is not to move and be paralysed by fear.”

Public Health England has urged unwell people to stay away from visiting care homes, but the centres will otherwise remain open.

On Thursday, Ireland announced the closure of all schools and childcare facilities and other public spaces such as museums, while Scotland banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

But the UK Government said it would not move to close schools yet as the evidence for its effectiveness is lacking, though this will be kept under review.