🔥Europa League draw LIVE stream: Watch UEL 2019-20 last 16 draw online🔥

The draw for the last 16 of the Uefa Europa League takes place this afternoon.

After early exits for Arsenal and Celtic on Thursday, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers are the remaining British contingent in a competition that is still packing some real European heavyweights.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan and serial competition winners Sevilla are among the toughest opponents in the draw with Roma and Bayer Leverkusen also among the teams to avoid.

With no seedings and no country protection from this stage, teams can face opposition from the same national association.

The draw is scheduled to get underway from 12pm GMT in Nyon and you can watch the draw LIVE above.

First leg last 16 ties will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.