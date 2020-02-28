🔥Europa League draw LIVE fixtures: Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers learn last 16 schedule today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League last-16 draw.

Manchester United progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League after thrashing Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday, but Arsenal have failed to join them after losing to Olympiacos after extra time to leave their season in tatters.

Wolves and Rangers complete the British contingent, after seeing off Espanyol and Braga respectively. With no seedings and no country protection from this stage, teams can face opposition from the same national association.

There are set to be some tantalising ties in store for the next stage. With Champions League qualification on offer to the tournament winners, the Europa League is only growing in importance.

The draw is scheduled to begin at 12pm GMT. Follow it live on Standard Sport.

Arsenal crash outPhoto: Getty ImagesThe big story from Thursday’s last-32 second legs was Arsenal crashing out of the Europa League after suffering late heartbreak in their last-32 tie with Olympiacos.Holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Greece, Pape Abou Cisse forced extra-time with a 53rd-minute header at the Emirates Stadium.With the game closing in on a penalty shoot-out, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Mikel Artetta’s side 2-1 up on aggregate on the night with a goal in the 113th minute, only for Youssef El-Arabi’s 23rd goal of the season in the dying moments to send last year’s beaten finalists out by away goals.

Europa League draw for the round of 16.

Which teams will be in the draw?

Wolves

Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe

Bayer Leverkusen

Copenhagen

Basel

Sevilla

Olympiacos

LASK

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt / Salzburg *

Shakhtar Donetsk

Wolfsburg

Roma

Rangers

*Game to be played on Friday, February 28.