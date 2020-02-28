🔥Europa League draw in full: Manchester United get LASK with Wolves and Rangers handed tough tests🔥

Sport

›

Football

Receive Manchester United updates

The British clubs were kept apart during Friday’s draw.

(

REUTERS

)

Manchester United will travel to Austria to take on LASK in the Europa League round of 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side avoided the likes of Inter Milan, Sevilla and domestic rivals Wolves in Friday’s draw, fed into a first meeting with the Austrian league leaders.

Wolves meanwhile were drawn alongside Olympiacos who stunned Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday, eliminating the Gunners after an injury time winner in north London.

Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen and will host the Germans at Ibrox in their first leg clash.

In Pictures | Man Utd vs Club Brugge | 27/02/2020

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

Uefa Europa League last 16 draw in full:

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Copenhagen

Olympiacos vs Wolves

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan vs Getafe

Sevilla vs AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg * vs Basel

LASK vs Manchester United

* Last 32 second leg clash between Salzburg and Frankfurt postponed and to be played at 5pm Friday 28 February due to storm warning. Frankfurt lead 4-1 on aggregate.

Live Updates

2020-02-28T12:44:35.100Z

Manchester United are the new favourites to win the the Europa League following Friday’s last 16 draw.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were drawn against Austrian outfit LASK, avoiding the likes of Inter Milan, Roma and Sevilla.Antonio Conte’s side, drawn against Spanish side Getafe, are now second favourites.Odds to win the Europa League via PitchInvasion (odds before draw was made in brackets where changed)Manchester United: 7/2 (4/1)Inter Milan: 9/2 (4/1)Sevilla: 6/1 (7/1)Wolves: 13/2 (7/1)Bayern Leverkusen: 9/1 (11/1)Getafe: 9/1 (12/1)Roma: 12/1Eintracht Frankfurt: 22/1Shakhtar Donetsk: 25/1Wolfsburg: 33/1 (25/1)Basel: 33/1Olympiakos: 40/1 (33/1)Rangers: 40/1LASK: 40/1RB Salzburg: 66/1 (33/1)Copenhagen: 66/1Istanbul Basaksehir: 100/1 (66/1)

2020-02-28T12:21:05.673Z

The first legs will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

2020-02-28T12:20:40.410Z

Europa League last 16 draw in full: Istanbul Basaksehir vs CopenhagenOlympiacos vs WolvesRangers vs Bayer LeverkusenWolfsburg vs Shakhtar DonetskInter Milan vs GetafeSevilla vs AS RomaEintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg * vs BaselLASK vs Manchester United

2020-02-28T12:16:41.966Z

LASK vs Manchester United

2020-02-28T12:15:57.573Z

Eintracht Frankfurt or Salzburg * vs Basel

2020-02-28T12:13:56.563Z

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

2020-02-28T12:13:16.620Z

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

2020-02-28T12:11:44.243Z

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Copenhagen

2020-02-28T12:04:49.330Z

Giorgio Marchetti is in the house.Here we go…

2020-02-28T11:54:31.120Z

What are the odds on another round of Manchester United vs Wolves? Since the start of last season, the two have met on seven occasions in league and cup competition.Please, no more…

2020-02-28T11:38:57.543Z

Just 20 minutes to go until we are underway.

2020-02-28T11:25:42.790Z

Last 16 teams in profile: RomaRoma laboured somewhat in getting past Gent on Thursday with Justin Kluivert getting the all-important goal in Belgium.

2020-02-28T11:15:20.783Z

Last 16 teams in profile: OlympiacosAfter dumping Arsenal out of the competition, Olympiacos will fancy anyone in this competition.

2020-02-28T11:02:28.040Z

Last 16 teams in profile: Bayer LeverkusenSat fifth in the Bundesliga – Bayer Leverkusen are hoping for an extended run in this competition this season. Inspired by the brilliant Kai Havertz, the German side secured a 5-2 aggregate win over Porto to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.Leon Bailey, a Chelsea target is also among the threats posed by Bayer .

2020-02-28T10:58:03.080Z

Last 16 teams in profile: LASKPerhaps the least-recognised side left in the competition, Austrian outfit LASK are in uncharted territory having never progressed beyond on the group phase until this season.APThey are good value for it too – picking up a massive draw over at AZ Alkmaar before sealing a 2-0 win back home last night.

2020-02-28T10:47:45.280Z

Nuno wants more from Wolves after Espanyol defeatNuno Espirito Santo insists there is room for improvement despite seeing Wolves reach the last 16 of the Europa League.Jonathan Calleri’s hat-trick earned Espanyol a 3-2 win in Barcelona on Thursday but Wolves progressed 6-3 on aggregate.GettyAdama Traore and Matt Doherty scored for the visitors and Wolves will discover their opponents for the next round when the draw is made on Friday.And after their victory in the last-32 tie boss Nuno demanded more.He said: “We should have done better but the hard work was there and we made something which is massive for us. It was a lot of hard work last season so we are proud of what we have been doing.”We are on the journey, we focus on our daily process, tomorrow we will train, Saturday we’re going to train and then we will travel to play Tottenham (on Sunday).”It’s massive for the club and city, we are happy. We want to keep going. This gel between players is amazing.”You can only evaluate and dedicate some time (to the achievement) when you’ve finished. We are on the journey. When you are on that you have to focus on a daily basis and keep on going.

2020-02-28T10:41:43.036Z

Berbatov: Fernandes is a striker’s dreamFormer Manchester United man Dimitar Berbatov believes Bruno Fernandes’ arriva at Old Trafford will spark something special this season.He told Betfair: “It will be difficult for United to finish in the Premier League top four but, with Spurs and Chelsea performing inconsistently, it is not impossible. United look like a different team with Fernandes always looking to get on the ball, drive them forward and play the strikers in.Getty I would have enjoyed playing in front of Fernandes because, for a striker, you are always willing to make runs when you know you have somebody in midfield who can find you with a pass. As well as his creativity, Fernandes has a good shot on him. The only aspect of his performance that he needs to work on is his aggression in the defensive part of the game but that should come as he gets more experience in the Premier League.

Europa League final will take place on 29 May.