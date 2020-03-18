🔥EuroMillions winner from the UK scoops up £58 million lottery jackpot🔥

euromillions-winner-from-the-uk-scoops-up-58-million-lottery-jackpot

A £58 million lottery jackpot has been scooped by a UK ticket holder in the EuroMillions.

The National Lottery said someone in the UK matched all the lucky numbers on Tuesday.

They were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20 – while the Lucky Stars were 02 and 12.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “It’s a brilliant result for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s massive £57 million jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets to see if their wildest dreams have come true.”

The jackpot for Friday’s EuroMillions draw is an estimated £15 million, the National Lottery said.

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 29, 36, 39, 05 and 14 and the Thunderball was 02.

No players managed to match all five numbers and the Thunderball, the National Lottery said.

