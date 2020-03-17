🔥Euro 2020 postponed until next year following Uefa conference🔥

The European Championships have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following a string of video conferences, Uefa made the decision in order to give domestic leagues across Europe a chance to recover from the disruption Covid-19 has caused domestic football across the continent. The Norweigian FA announced the decision ahead of Uefa on their Twitter account, confirming that the new dates will be June 11, 2021 to July 11, 2021.

The first call was held between Uefa officials, the European Club Association and European Leagues boards and a representative from FIFPro, the worldwide representative organisation for footballers.

Following that discussion, another conference was held between Uefa and its 55 member associations, including the English FA, before a final call was made by the organisation’s executive committee.

Euro 2020 was set to start on June 12, in Rome, and conclude at Wembley Stadium in London on July 17 – with England’s national stadium scheduled to have held seven games, including both semi-finals, across the tournament.

Following Uefa’s decision, the Premier League – which has currently suspended games until April 4 – will meet again on Thursday and look to start laying out plans to conclude the domestic season.