🔥Euro 2020: Match dates, schedule, fixtures and how to watch all the action🔥

The European Championship celebrates its 60th year next summer with a pan-Europe tournament.

Across 12 countries, culminating at Wembley Stadium in London, 24 nations will compete for the continent’s biggest international prize.

There are 51 matches, starting at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, across 31 days and England have already learned their fate for the Euro 2020 draw.

Fears over the spreading of the coronavirus throughout Europe means the tournament could be at risk of being called off, but as it stands it is set to go ahead as planned.

Scroll down for the full list of fixtures…

How to watch

As ever, the Uefa tournament will be free to air across the world. BBC and ITV will hold the broadcast rights for the UK.

The draw will also be shown on free to air TV and broadcast on Uefa’s website.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Host cities

London has the honour of hosting both semi-finals and the final at Wembley but there are 11 other cities hosting the pan-Europe tournament over the month.

Starting in Rome for the first game, the tournament heads to Baku, Copenhagen, Saint Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Dublin, Budapest and Munich with London also hosting group games.

Wembley is the biggest stadium, followed by the Bayern’s Allianz Arena, Roma’s Stadio Olympico, Azerbaijan’s Olympic Stadium, Zenit’s Krestovsky Stadium and Hungary’s currently under construction Puskas Arena.

Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena, Ireland’s Aviva Stadium, Athletic’s San Mames and Scotland’s Hampden Park follow on. The smallest venue is Denmark’s Parken Stadium.

Euro 2020 group games schedule

There will be three matchdays, with the four teams in each group playing each other once.

Based on the numbering inside each group confirmed during the November draw, first will play second and third will play fourth on matchday one, played between June 12 and 16.

First will play third and second will play fourth on matchday two, played between June 17 and 20. Matchday three will see first play fourth and second play third between June 21 and 24.

Kick-off times for group game matches will be confirmed following the draw.

(Getty Images)

Euro 2020 schedule in full

(All kick-off times GMT)

Group stage

Friday, June 12

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (8pm, Rome)

Saturday, June 13

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (2pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (5pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (8pm, St Petersburg)

Sunday, June 14

Group D: England vs Croatia (2pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs Play-off Winner D or A (5pm, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (8pm, Amsterdam)

Monday, June 15

Group D: Play-off Winner C vs Czech Republic (2pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Play-off winner B (5pm, Dublin)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (8pm, Bilbao)

Tuesday, June 16

Group F: Play-off Winner A or D vs Portugal (5pm, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (8pm, Munich)

Wednesday, June 17

Group B: Finland vs Russia (2pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (5pm, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (8pm, Rome)

Thursday, June 18

Group C: Ukraine vs Play-off winner D or A (2pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (5pm, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (8pm, Amsterdam)

Friday, June 19

Group E: Sweden vs Play-off Winner B (2pm, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (5pm, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Play-off Winner C (8pm, London)

Saturday, June 20

Group F: Play-off Winner A or D vs France (2pm, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (5pm, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (8pm, Bilbao)

Sunday, June 21

Group A: Italy vs Wales (5pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (5pm, Baku)

Monday, June 22

Group C: Play-off Winner D or A v Netherlands (5pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (5pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (8pm, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (8pm, St Petersburg)

Tuesday, June 23

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (8pm, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Play-off winner C (8pm, Glasgow)

Wednesday, June 24

Group E: Play-off Winner B vs Spain (5pm, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (5pm, Dublin)

Group F: Germany vs Play-off Winner A or D (8pm, Munich)

Group F: Portugal vs France (8pm, Budapest)

Round of 16 schedule

Monday, June 27

1: Group A Winner vs Group C Runner-up (5pm, Amsterdam)

2: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (8pm, London)

Tuesday, June 28

3: Group B Winner vs Third in Group A, D, E or F (5pm, Budapest)

4: Group C Winner vs Third in Group D, E or F (8pm, Bilbao)

Wednesday, June 29

5: Group F Winner vs Third in Group A, B or C (5pm, Copenhagen)

6: Group D Runner-up vs Group E Runner-up (8pm, Bucharest)

Thursday, June 30

7: Group D Winner vs Group F Runner-up (5pm, Dublin)

8: Group E Winner vs Third in Group A, B, C or D (8pm, Glasgow)

Quarter-final schedule

Friday, July 3

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (5pm, Saint Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (8pm, Munich)

Saturday, July 4

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (5pm, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (8pm, Rome)

Semi-final schedule

Tuesday, July 7

SF1: QF2 Winner vs QF1 Winner (8pm, London)

Wednesday, July 8

SF2: QF4 Winner vs QF3 Winner (8pm, London)

Final

Sunday, July 12

SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Tickets

For the latest ticket information before the tournament, click here.

Who will win Euro 2020?

Cast your vote in our poll.