🔥Euro 2020 and London Marathon still on for now despite coronavirus, says Sadiq Khan🔥

London is still hoping to host the Euro 2020 football tournament this summer, Sadiq Khan said today.

The Mayor revealed that City Hall officials were in touch with organising body Uefa yesterday and were continuing with preparations.

Wembley is due to host seven games, including both semi-finals, and the final on July 12.

Mr Khan also said that at present the St Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday and the London Marathon on April 26 were due to go ahead. But he admitted that when plans for dealing with corona­virus “reach the delay stage, other actions will be taken”.

The Mayor, who was today meeting the ­Government’s chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty, said: “At the moment, from St Patrick’s Day this Sunday to the Marathon in a few weeks’ time to the Euro 2020s, and before that the mayoral elections, there is no reason at all to change any of these things.”

Asked if he still hoped the Euros could be staged, Mr Khan said: “Absolutely — no reason at all for us to change our trajectory, but at the same time the prudent thing to do is to plan for all eventualities.” The Italian capital, Rome, is due to host the opening match of Euro 2020 on June 12.

A London Marathon spokesman said: “The Government’s current advice is that all mass events should still go ahead.”

Of the 373 declared coronavirus cases in the UK, 91 are in London and 51 in the wider South-East.

An enhanced cleaning regime to ­prevent its spread was unveiled yesterday on the Tube, and Mr Khan urged Network Rail and London ­airports to implement similar measures.

He said Boris Johnson was “doing the right thing” in terms of following medical and scientific advice in the Government’s handling of the outbreak: “I’m the first person to play knock-about with the Prime Minister when I think he is wrong, but I think he’s got it right in relation to ­following the advice.”

The Mayor said that he had stopped shaking hands and, when approached by well-wishers yesterday at London Bridge station, offered them an “elbow bump” as a greeting.