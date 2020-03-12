The latest headlines in your inbox

The EU Commission has said it disapproves of Donald Trump’s coronavirus travel ban, saying that the decision was made “without consultation”.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the US president announced that all travel from Europe to the US would be suspended for a month.

Both the UK and Ireland are excluded from the month-long travel ban.

It come as the World Health Organization announced the Covid-19 outbreak was now a pandemic.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Charles Michel said in a statement: “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.”

The statement added that the EU is taking “strong” measures to limit the spread of the virus.

More follows….