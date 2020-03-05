🔥EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warns: It will not be business as usual when Brexit transition ends🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that it will not be “business as usual” between Britain and the bloc once the Brexit transition period ends.

At the end of the first week of talks in Brussels on a free trade agreement, Mr Barnier reiterated his belief that securing a deal by the end of 2020 would be “challenging”.

His comments come after Downing Street said on Thursday that its stance on not seeking an extension to the Brexit transition period remains unchanged, despite the issues posed worldwide by the spread of coronavirus.

Today, Mr Barnier said there would be a “lot of consequences” if there was no agreement and the UK did not seek an extension to the transitional arrangements – something Boris Johnson has continually ruled out.

“That has a lot of consequences that we have to prepare for. It will not be business as usual. It will be very, very different,” he said.

“The definitive changes which will happen because of the decision of the United Kingdom and the difficulties which will be linked to that, my impression is they are very often underestimated.”

Boris Johnson has ruled out extending a transition period (UK PARLIAMENT and JOHN THYS / AFP)

He said that from January 1 there would be customs formalities between the EU and the UK, UK financial institutions would lose their automatic passporting rights and British certification would no longer mean industrial goods could be marketed in the EU.

Mr Barnier said: “Our differences come as no surprise, especially after only one round of negotiations, but some are very, very difficult.

“However, I continue to believe that we can reach a good agreement for both sides. These past few days have been constructive.”

Mr Barnier added: “I will just share with you two possible keys for success.

“Number one, not going back on our commitments. Number two, mutual respect. Let’s avoid any misunderstandings.”

Commenting on rows over independence, with the Government long insisting upon some level of divergence, Mr Barnier said the issue was how that

The EU chief negotiator said: “The UK has spent a lot of time this week insisting on its independence.

“Nobody contests the UK independence and we ask the UK to respect our own independence.”

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, speaks with the British Prime Minister’s Europe adviser David Frost during the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK (AP)

He added: “The real question here is what we do with our respective independence.

“Our common challenge is now, as two independent entities, to agree together on ground rules that make it possible to co-operate on trade and travel.”

Mr Barnier also said an annual deal on fisheries between the EU and UK would be impracticable, adding that people involved in the fishing industry needed “predictability”.

He also said other areas of divergence as well as fishing included the approach to criminal justice and so-called “level playing field” issues.

Mr Barnier said Britain’s negotiator David Frost had confirmed the UK would respect all its legal undertakings in the Withdrawal Agreement – including those relating to the Irish border.

“This a condition for the trust that we need now to build our future partnership on a good basis,” he said.

He said steps were being taken to ensure the talks could continue through the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will be taking all necessary precautions so that we can continue correctly with the negotiations and that we can protect the health of those involved,” he said.

Mr Barnier said: “We opened 11 parallel negotiating tables.

“Covering all the subjects in the Political Deceleration, except foreign policy and defence.

“The United Kingdom indicated that it did not wish to negotiate any … particular agreement on those two subjects.”