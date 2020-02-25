🔥EU agrees blueprint for post-Brexit trade negotiations with UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The European Union has approved a mandate outlining its negotiating stance with Britain for post-Brexit trade.

A 46-page-document was confirmed by leaders in Brussels this morning, ahead of a formal announcement expected this afternoon.

Boris Johnson and his top trade team are discussing their stance this morning and will outline details later this week.

A copy of the EU mandate, seen by the BBC, said the “envisaged agreement should uphold common high standards, and corresponding high standards over time with Union standards as a reference point”.

This rings true with public statements from the bloc that Britain must respect some level of alignment in order to retain access to the single market.

