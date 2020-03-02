🔥'Ethical vegan' wins wrongful sacking case against anti-hunting charity🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An “ethical vegan” has hailed his legal battle against his ex-employer as a “victory for animal protection”, after settling the case at an employment tribunal.

Jordi Casamitjana, 55, alleged he was dismissed as head of policy by anti-hunting charity the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was invested with firms that tested on animals and hurt the environment.

His case at Watford tribunal centre was settled today when the League, which previously argued he was dismissed for gross misconduct, conceded he had done nothing wrong in raising his concerns.

The result comes after a previous tribunal in January made a landmark ruling that ethical veganism was a philosophical belief, and protected under the Equality Act.

Mr Casamitjana, from London, said today’s result was “a great victory”.

The League said its pension fund is now “ethical”.