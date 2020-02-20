🔥Ethan Ampadu targets Chelsea return after impressing in RB Leipzig's victory over Tottenham🔥

Ethan Ampadu has set his sights on earning a spot in the Chelsea first team – but only after he has finished his Champions League journey with RB Leipzig.

The teenager is currently on loan at the German side from Chelsea and he played the full 90 minutes last night as they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Ampadu has struggled for games at Leipzig this season, but he shone against Spurs and helped his side take a clean sheet back to Germany.

The Wales international will be hoping Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was watching but, while he is keen to go back to Stamford Bridge, he first wants to take Leipzig on a Champions League run.

“I am always watching Chelsea and seeing what is going on,” said Ampadu.

“It is good to see the young players are shining at the moment. They are in the top four so fingers crossed they can hold on to that.

“I would like to go back, I aim to, but right now I am focused on Leipzig and finishing the season.

“I have not played as much as I would have liked to, but I am definitely learning in training and working hard.

“When this situation came of starting tonight I knew it was a good opportunity to show what I can do and I’d like to think I’ve done that.

“I just tried to play my game. I try to be composed and just try to play.”