🔥Ethan Ampadu not worried by Chelsea spending spree with RB Leipzig loanee 'ready' to make Premier League impact🔥

Since joining RB Leipzig on loan last summer, Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu must have occasionally wondered if he made the wrong decision.

The 19-year-old left for Germany in search of first-team football but he has started just twice all season, including an assured display against Tuesday night’s opponents Tottenham in the Champions League last-16 first leg last month.

Back at his parent club, meanwhile, a host of Ampadu’s contemporaries have capitalised on Chelsea’s summer transfer ban to force their way into Frank Lampard’s first team, with Billy Gilmour the latest teenager to arrive on the scene.

Ampadu is hoping his turn will come when he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, although common wisdom suggests Lampard’s commitment to blooding youth will be given a sterner test next term if rumours of a £150million transfer warchest prove correct.

Ampadu, though, is encouraged by the success of Gilmour, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and others and played down concerns over a summer spending spree.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

“In our sport most people progress on talent and hard work — and that’s what I see at Chelsea,” Ampadu told Standard Sport ahead of the return leg against Spurs in Germany.

“Honestly, I pay no attention to the rumours [of big spending]. Sorry if that’s a boring answer but I’m just concentrating on my football and trying to get better every day. I followed Chelsea as a young fan until I joined the club as a player aged 16.

“From that point, I thought only about its future and that’s all I am concerned about. It’s my club, always has been and it will always be my home in football.

“It is great to see that [the other young players] are doing so well,” added the Wales international, who will be part of Ryan Giggs’ Euro 2020 squad in the summer.

“They all have great talent and deserve every minute they get pitch time. It shows that young players under a young manager who believes in them can be successful in the Premier League.

“I’m in touch a little [with the other young players], and it’s been a great season for some of the younger players because the manager has shown such faith in them and so far, it’s turning out well.

“It points to an exciting future for the club. But my focus is at Leipzig until May and then the European finals with Wales.”

Ampadu helped to keep Spurs’ makeshift attack quiet in Leipzig’s 1-0 win in London, sealed by Timo Werner’s penalty, but he is expected to have to settle for a place on the bench against the Blues’ rivals on Tuesday evening.

Ethan Ampadu – currently on loan at RB Leipzig – believes he is ready to play in the Premier League with Chelsea (Getty Images)

Even so, the centre-half says his performance in London has given him belief that he is ready to play on the biggest stage when he returns to the Premier League.

“Definitely – I know I’m ready,” he said. “It was a very important game for us, and it was for sure not easy for me coming from a period where I hadn’t got regular playing time. But I’ve had experience playing big matches before, so I was confident.

“You have to be – not arrogant, just quietly sure of what you can do so while I think I had a good performance it was what I expect of myself in every game. I work hard to be the best professional I can be and that won’t ever stop until retire.

“I know it’s a privilege being a professional footballer so I will never stop working hard. I have to put the same effort into training always. I never take things for granted.”

Ampadu’s father, Kwayme, played for Arsenal and Leyton Orient as a midfielder and he is currently assistant manager of AS Monaco following a spell as youth coach with the Gunners.

“My dad is my dad and he’s no different to most parents when their children embark on a career – he and my Mum encourage me to do the right things, but they also give me space to get on and do my own thing,” he said.