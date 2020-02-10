🔥Essex sinkhole swallows car as six homes evacuated after Storm Ciara batters UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Essex residents felt the aftermath of Storm Ciara after a sinkhole appeared overnight and swallowed up a car.

Pictures taken in Brentwood show a Toyota trapped in a sinkhole which appeared following the wild weather caused by the storm .

Firefighters were called to Hatch Road at around 1.30am and found the car with both airbags inflated.

It is thought that the car was being driven down the road, in the Pilgrims Hatch area, at the time and the driver is said to be uninjured. ​

Essex Fire Service confirmed that “six properties were evacuated due to unstable ground”.

The sinkhole in Essex (PA)

It took firefighters more than two hours to “make the scene safe” and Anglian Water are now leading the incident.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are currently on site on Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch, in Brentwood investigating a sink hole which has opened up in the road.

“We are working with other utilities (water and gas) plus the local police to assess if any of our pipes have been damaged.”

Engineers assess a car that fell in a sinkhole overnight in Essex (PA)

The process of removing the vehicle from the hole, thought to be about two metres deep, began shortly before midday on Monday.

One resident said he thought there has been a crash when he saw the back of the car sticking out the road.

“I thought it was a road accident at first. We didn’t hear it. Our daughter heard a bit of a commotion,” Ollie Watson, 50, told KentLive.

“We then thought that the fire brigade had cut the car in half – but it was actually just sticking out of the hole.”

A Toyota car in a sinkhole after Storm Ciara (PA)

Other parts of the UK were also affected by the storm over the weekend and transport networks across the country were struggling to recover.

Train services are suffering delays and cancellations as repairs to the railway are carried out following damage caused by the extreme weather.Strong winds blew trees, sheds, roofs, trampolines and other debris onto tracks on Sunday, blocking lines and bringing down overhead power cables.

The West Coast Main Line is suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding at Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

Rail replacement buses have been deployed but passengers are being warned they will be “extremely busy”.

A Network Rail spokesman said thousands of its engineers “battled horrendous conditions” throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday in a bid to clear tracks and repair damage.

Among the operators affected are Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern, ScotRail and South Western Railway.

Disruption is expected to continue throughout the rest of Monday.

Airlines operating to and from UK airports continue to be affected by the weather conditions, with more than 100 flights cancelled.

British Airways and easyJet appeared to be the worst affected, although several other airlines were also hit.