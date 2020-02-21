🔥Essex lorry deaths: Vietnamese police charge seven in connection with deaths of 39 migrants🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Police have charged seven people in connction with the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in a lorry in Essex last year.

The vehicle was found at Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock on October 23 last year.

Ambulance staff discovered all 39 Vietnamese victims dead inside the refridgerated container.

The lorry victims, who included two 15-year-old boys, were mostly from two northern provinces in Vietnam, where migration was fuelled by poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental issues.

The seven defendents, including a Vietnamese woman living in China, were charged with creating immigration profiles for 67 people, Ha Tinh province regional police said in a statement.

The profiles aimed to help find illegal work for them in Britain and Europe.

Police referred to the case of 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, who was one of the victims of the British truck deaths.

“They contacted the victim in late June, 2019 and charged her $22,000 to create immigration profiles,” the statement said.

“The victim in September was then taken to China, France and the UK.”

Police also said in the statement that their investigation was continuing and would be expanded.

They did not give details on any court appearance by those charged.

British police last week detained two more people over the deaths, bringing the total to nine arrests across Europe.

Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death of the 39 people was a combination of hypoxia and hyperthermia.