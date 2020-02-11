🔥Essex lorry deaths: New suspects held over 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in container🔥

A man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of dozens of Vietnamese nationals found dead in a refrigerated container in Essex.

Gheorghe Nica, of Langdon Hills, in Essex, was arrested at Frankfurt Airport in Germany on Wednesday, January 29, by German authorities and the National Crime Agency.

The 43-year-old was subject to a European Arrest Warrant and was charged on Saturday with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

It comes after Eamonn Harrison, 23, was arrested on Sunday and now faces 39 charges of manslaughter and charges for conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Harrison, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, is currently facing extradition proceedings.

He will next appear in court on Wednesday, while Nica will be appearing at the Old Bailey on March 16.

On Sunday, a third man was arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of manslaughter and facilitating unlawful immigration. He remains in police custody.

It comes following the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese nationals in a lorry container in Essex in October last year.

The force added that post-mortem examinations had been completed and the provisional cause of death for all those who died was a combination of lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

Emergency services had been called to an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, shortly after a lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.