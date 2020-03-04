🔥Essex lorry death latest: Man charged with immigration offence🔥

A man has been charged with an immigration offence following the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a container last year.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, of Tilbury, Essex, is to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He faces one count of conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non EU person.

Essex Police said the charge related to allegations that took place between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in a lorry trailer in an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, on October 23 last year.

Essex police continued their plea for any people smuggled into the UK through Purfleet in October last year to come forward to help their investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said: “We believe that a number of other people travelled into the UK in a similar way to the 39 deceased throughout the month of October and we hope that these people would be able to help us.

“We understand that there may be concerned about coming forward and sharing their experiences, but we can assure you that your information and details will be treated in confidence.”

Information can be reported on 101 or online here.