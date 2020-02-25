Essence Healthcare reaches deal to buy insurance businesses

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Essence Healthcare has agreed to acquire two businesses: Mutual of Omaha Medicare Advantage Company and Medicare Advantage Company of Omaha.Founded in 2004, Maryland Heights-based Essence Healthcare provides health insurance to more than 64,000 people with Medicare in Missouri and southern Illinois.”The acquisition of these plans will significantly accelerate our footprint in Medicare Advantage, and materially change our expansion plans,” Essence Healthcare CEO Richard Jones said in a statement. “Accordingly, we will need to reorganize and restructure our business to accommodate this opportunity.”The deal is expected to close by mid-2020. Terms were not disclosed.

