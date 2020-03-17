🔥Espanyol confirm six players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus🔥

Espanyol have announced that six members of their first-team squad and coaching staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Up until now, Valencia were the only club in LaLiga with players affected by Covid-19, with the Mestalla-based outfit revealing on Sunday that five of their players had the virus and then saying on Monday that 35% of their squad had tested positive.

But in a statement on Tuesday night, Espanyol said: “This afternoon, it has been confirmed that six members of the first-team squad and coaching staff of RCD Espanyol of Barcelona have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests carried out over the last few hours.”

However, the Catalan club said none of those affected were seriously ill.

“All of them have light symptoms and they are following the medical recommendations,” they added.

LaLiga was suspended for two rounds last week after a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. And at the weekend, two members of staff at Alaves were also found to have Covid-19.