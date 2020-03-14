The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Laser hair removal has been around since the nineties, and these days it’s cheaper and much less painful than it used to be, making it more popular than ever.

If you’re considering getting an area of your body lasered in time for summer, now is the time to start. Generally laser hair removal requires six to eight sessions on each area for it to be effective, and each session must be spaced four to six week apart, as each treatment removes a higher percentage of hair until your skin is ultimately hair free.

Not only is it good to start your laser treatment in winter so that you’re silky smooth come summer, but the colder months are also better because post-treatment, targeted areas tend to become sensitive to light and you’re advised to keep the treated area shielded from the sun to protect it.

Self-tanning products must also be avoided for two weeks prior to each session, and it’s much easier to skip the St Tropez foam when you’re bundled up for the cold.

We tested out some of the best places to get laser hair removal in London, and here’s what we thought:

EF Medispa; various locations

EF Medispa Kensington

Healer, aesthetician and skincare expert Esther Fieldgrass launched her first EF MEDISPA clinic in Kensington back in 2006. Offering a one-stop shop for advanced complementary, aesthetic, and surgical treatments, it’s now a multi-million pound brand with four clinics in London (Kensington, Chelsea, St John’s Wood and Richmond), recognised as a leader in anti-ageing therapies and preventative health. With twinkly white interiors that feel more like a five star hotel than a clinic, and super professional staff, you instantly feel that you’re in safe hands. And indeed, given EF Medispa’s 10 years of experience in laser hair removal, you really are.

Areas lasered

Underarms and bikini line, £750 for 6 sessions on each area.

Which machine?

I had my treatments at the Kensington salon, which uses the Soprano Platinum machine. I found the treatments pain free, and experienced only a very manageable warming sensation on the first few sessions. My therapist was however super careful to ensure it was never too much, asking me to constantly rank the feeling out of 10 – anything over 7 and she would stop. She only had to stop once, during my first session, and I suspect this was mostly me getting used to the feeling.

If you’re looking for even quicker, even less painful treatments though, head to their St John’s Wood salon, where they use the new Soprano Ice machine. Treatments are priced the same and it’s so quick you can laser your legs in just 5 minutes.

Both Soprano machines use an advanced, award-winning diode laser technology that passes light through the skin and into the hair root to destroy the cells, preventing them from growing further hair and leaving the remaining surrounding tissue untouched.

How long?

Following an initial consultation and patch test, my therapist and I decided I should book in for all 6 of the sessions, each of which is spaced 4-6 weeks apart. I did bikini and underarm together and found a single session usually lasted 30-40 minutes from walking in the door and back out again.

Watch out for

In the busy months when I was travelling a lot over summer I left too long between some of my appointments (over 6 weeks) and on those occasions found the hair grew back a little between appointments. My top tip? Be diligent with your appointments, and don’t space them more than five weeks apart if possible.

Pain factor:

1/10. It really didn’t hurt, but felt a bit tingly and warm on the first few sessions.

efmedispa.com

Chloe Street, Digital Fashion & Beauty Editor

Young LDN, Westbourne Grove

A treatment room at Young LDN

On Notting Hill’s loveliest street, Young LDN embodies its surroundings with a stylish salon that is as fun as it is functional. The team will always give you a warm welcome so going to have your laser done actually feels like a treat. Every room is kitted out with a fun design and the hygiene levels are super high. My aesthetic therapist Bianka is a real pro. Her attention to detail is meticulous and she thoroughly cleanses the skin before beginning the laser as well as applying cooling cream afterwards.

Area lasered

Chin, from £50 per session

Which machine?

Always keen to introduce new and innovative equipment, Young LDN uses the most powerful laser hair removal machine on the market. It has built-in cryo cooling which is paired with a zimmer cooling device. The two combined offer a more impactful alternative to IPL.

How long?

Each session lasts for around 30 minutes and depending on your hair type or regrowth patterns you will most likely need around six to eight for good results.

Watch out for…

The general rule is to avoid sun exposure for 10 to 14 days pre and post-procedure. It is also best not to exercise or indulge in sweaty activities for 48 hours after the treatment. Hot showers, swimming pools, saunas and exfoliating body lotions are a no go immediately before and after sessions.​

Pain factor:

Bianka is always very careful to judge any discomfort and will adjust the strength of laser accordingly. I felt just a small pinch and hardly any pain at all.

youngldn.com

Amira Hashish, Executive Editor, Evening Standard Digital

Courthouse Clinics; various locations

(Courthouse Clinics)

Courthouse Clinics are based all over the UK and offer the works, from fillers to laser hair removal and everything in between. The therapists are total pros, it’s easy to get an appointment and the studios are immaculate.

Areas lasered: Under arms, from £445 for six sessions

Which machine?

Soprano ICE is considered the best machine on the market and treatments are billed as ‘virtually’ pain-free. Personally, I found the treatments completely painless. The laser targets the follicles precisely and the heat kills off the hair, while the part of the device that touches you is ice cold and glides over odourless clear gel which is applied to the area beforehand.

Luckily I have the perfect combination for laser hair removal: fair skin with dark hair, but one of the draws of the Soprano is that it’s effective on all skin types and hair. Another major plus to this machine, unlike others, is that you can have treatments all year-round. None of that holding off after you’ve been in the sun, go for it anytime you fancy!

How long?

Of course it depends on the individual but each of the sessions took around 15 minutes and most of that was prep. The machine was in action zapping away for just 45 seconds per armpit. The experts recommend 6-8 treatments with top-up sessions once a year thereafter.

Watch out for…

My therapists told me to avoid hot showers and baths for the rest of the day – as well as heat-inducing activities like the gym – but I largely ignored that and had no down time whatsoever with no problems. One thing to note is that the cooling gel that they apply to ensure the device can glide over the skin is hard to remove and ended up on my clothes more often than not, so perhaps don’t wear your Sunday best to your appointments.

Pain factor:

0/10

Throughout the treatments my therapists asked me what my discomfort rating was out of five. Always, my answer was zero. Scaredy cat-appropriate!

courthouseclinics.com

Suzannah Ramsdale, digital head of lifestyle