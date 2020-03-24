🔥ES Magazine: The Culturist🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Got ten minutes to kill between Zoom meetings? Looking for something new to watch to replace your morning commute?

Friend, the ES magazine team has got your back.

Enter our new weekly round-up of cultural gems – from zeitgeisty podcasts to hot novels and spanking new music releases – that promise to keep you ahead of the curve and, crucially, provide some fresh chat that isn’t about coronavirus for FaceTime. This week: cooking through Covid-19, plus the best investigative podcast since Serial.

Clara Strunck, Features Writer

READING: ‘Lost in the Green Grass by Henry Sands. Escapism at its best, this novel about family ties and complicated relationships is a properly good, sink-into-your-sofa read – if you’re looking for a book to tie up your weekend, look no further’

Dipal Acharya, Arts and Entertainment Director

LISTENING: ‘The Sunday Scaries podcast. The answer to beating blues, with short, sharp episodes from host Will deFries on all the pressing topics consuming the internet (such as “A Crash Course in Corporate Mindfulness” and “Can You Drink Iced-Tea All Year Around?”) plus a hilarious Instagram account to match it.’

Niamh O’Keeffe, PA to the Editor

READING: ‘Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener, a super perceptive and intimate memoir, in which the “privileged and downwardly mobile” protagonist moves from New York and a lowly job in publishing to a role at a big data startup in San Francisco.

In this city of beggars and billionaires, she is confronted with tech-bro culture head on – a world of massive, egos, misogyny and greed. Compulsively readable.’

Madalina Loghin, Picture Editor Assistant

WATCHING: ‘I am watching Only Fools and Horses on Netflix. The dialogue is hilarious and cheers me up every time. ‘This time next year…’ I will be outside enjoying the sunshine – my new Del Boy mantra.

LISTENING: ‘Forest sounds and birds singing on YouTube, so that I feel like I am outside enjoying the weather.’

Rose Beer, Beauty and Health Director

LISTENING: ‘CBC Podcasts Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo. CBC’s investigative podcast dives into the unsolved murder of a girl named Cleopatra Semaganis Nicotine, who disappeared from her Saskatchewan First Nations community in 1974, and also sheds light on the plight of indigenous girls and women everywhere.’

Joanna Taylor, Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Writer

WATCHING: ‘Tiger King on Netflix. Be prepared to be hit by a new, bizarre plotline with each and every episode. From murder to lawsuits and arson, it’s the documentary that keeps on giving.’

WATCHING: ‘Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On. A lesson on pantry resilience from one of the strongest blokes in cookery TV. I’m lapping it up at 8: 30pm every evening on Channel 4.’

Jess Benjamin, Social Media Editor

LISTENING: ‘Currently listening to the new Avalanches music on repeat, ahead of seeing them at All Points East this summer – though I’m expecting that to be cancelled any day now. ‘Running Red Lights’ ft. Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo is particularly catchy for bopping along to while making my WFH lunches.’