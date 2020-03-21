🔥ES Loves: the best affordable loungewear🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The first rule of working from home? Change out of your pyjamas.

Every freelancer knows that in a bid to be more productive, one should feel less like they are about to climb into bed for a snooze. Charlotte Lewis, founder of the cashmere loungewear brand Ven, says: ‘I have worked from home for the past three years and there is a fine balance of being comfortable and feeling like you haven’t left your bed all day.’

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be cosy, however. Perhaps it’s little surprise that with the rise in freelancing (the number of self-employed women has increased by 55 per cent in the last 12 years, according to Marie Claire) comes the rise of loungewear as a shopping category. And while we’d all love to be swaddled in stealthy cashmere trackies from Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli or Olivia Von Halle, the reality is more likely to be tired sweatpants and a T-shirt you got free at a cocktail bar on holiday.

In need of an update? Loungewear doesn’t have to mean trousers: see Weekday’s beige ribbed skirt (£35) and Debenhams’s knitted dress (£14.50). Knitwear is key, but, as a rule, keep it thin; anything too thick and scratchy will inhibit movement sprawling across the floor with your makeshift desk.

Just in time for the coronavirus-induced at-home dressing boom, the sporty sweatshirt is back, as first seen on Princess Diana in the Eighties, now touted by off-duty models including Hailey Beiber, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

THAT Princess Di look

Find vintage originals at Rokit or try & Other Stories for oversized styles. Find these, and others, with this pick of pieces that are affordable, comfortable and categorically not pyjamas.