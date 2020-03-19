🔥Erling Haaland still on Manchester United radar… but Mino Raiola rules out Dortmund exit this summer🔥

Mino Raiola has ruled out a move for Erling Braut Haaland this summer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed out on his No1 striking target in January when Borussia Dortmund won the race for the then Red Bull Salzburg starlet.

The Norwegian remains a firm admirer – and with a buyout clause believed to be in the region of £50m, Haaland is still attainable if Solskjaer decides to rekindle his interest.

But Raiola, who angered Old Trafford chiefs by trying to insert a buyout clause during negotiations with United, believes his client’s development is best served in Dortmund for the foreseeable future.

“He’s a very important gem,” Raiola told Marca. “It’s great to see him play and to see how he develops in every game.

In Pictures | Man Utd vs Man City | 08/03/2020

“Nobody thought that his adaptation to the Bundesliga and the Champions League in a team like Borussia Dortmund would be like that. No one expected it.

“It’s not easy to go from Austria to Germany and show that level. “He has a lot to improve yet. He’ll be at Dortmund for as long as he needs to be.”

Solskjaer believed he was close to landing Haaland in January, having been his mentor at Molde. But it was Dortmund who landed the 19-year-old by triggering his £17m buyout at Salzburg. His outstanding form for the Germans has led to speculation over a swift move, with Real Madrid among those linked. R

aiola added: “It’s true that he is a footballer who is anticipating the stages of growth faster than you might think. “I don’t think he’ll be leaving Dortmund this summer.”