🔥Erling Haaland offers Manchester United transfer hope with Solskjaer, Ibrahimovic talk🔥

Erling Braut Haaland has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s influence in his development and hinted he wants to follow Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career path – fuelling suggestions of a potential move to Manchester United in the future.

The Norwegian has emerged as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers after starring for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stage, bagging eight goals in just six appearances.

His goalscoring exploits attracted attention from elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with Manchester United making the 19-year-old their top target in January.

Solskjaer even travelled for talks with the youngster, but negotiations broke down and United withdrew their interest, with Borussia Dortmund swooping in to sign Haaland, who has enjoyed a storming start in the Bundesliga with nine goals in seven appearances.

Despite opting not to join Solskjaer at United, Haaland praised his compatriot as an “important” influence in his development when starting out at Molde.

Haaland has enjoyed a storming start to his Dortmund career Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“I arrived at Molde as a young kid, and he helped me a lot,” Haaland told FourFourTwo.

“He was a good finisher, and helped me with striking skills and different finishing methods. He’s been important in my career.”

Haaland has welcomed comparisons to Swedish veteran Ibrahimovic – who played for United between 2016 and 2018 – and says he is an admirer of his desire to play for clubs in different countries.

“I like his [Ibrahimovic’s] mentality and how he sees different things. I think I’ve always had that confidence, too – that’s just me,” he added.

Haaland says Solskjaer was an ‘important’ influence at Molde Photo: Svein Ove Ekornesvaag/AFP via Getty Images

“I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country – which isn’t easy – but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that.”