🔥Erling Haaland double downs PSG to give Borussia Dortmund big Champions League boost🔥

Erling Haaland marked his first Champions League appearance for Borussia Dortmund with a stunning double in a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Having scored eight goals in the group stage for Red Bull Salzburg before moving to the Bundesliga side in January, Haaland moved level with Robert Lewandowski as the competition’s leading marksman, scoring either side of Neymar’s tap-in to leave the tie nicely poised ahead of the second leg in three weeks’ time.

Lucien Favre unsparingly named the same XI that had started the 4-0 win over Frankfurt at the weekend but Thomas Tuchel, by contrast, had rotated heavily for PSG’s crazy 4-4 draw with Amiens, and made seven changes to his side, welcoming Neymar back into the fold after a rib injury.

The Brazilian whipped a yard or two wide with an 11th-minute free-kick, but that was to be as close as the visitors got to troubling the Dortmund goal and the hosts dominated the first half.

Jadon Sancho was everywhere, testing Keylor Navas with a low curling effort and generally wreaking havoc on the counter, while the energy of Achraf Hakimi caused all sorts of problems for Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa down the Dortmund right.

Often, it was only a wayward final ball from Dortmund that saved the Parisians. Marco Veratti and Idrissa Gueye were overrun in midfield by Axel Witsel and Emre Can, but the German’s choice of pass was poor and he wasted an excellent chance with a heavy touch after Hakimi’s smart cutback.

The interval should have given PSG the chance to liven up, but the second half began with their left-flank being exposed again, first Hakimi and then Sancho getting to the byline but failing to find a yellow shirt in the middle.

Roman Burki was given his first notable piece of work on 65 minutes when denying Mbappe after a rare flowing move involving Neymar and Angel Di Maria, but soon after, the home side finally found the breakthrough they deserved.

It came in predictable fashion, too, Sancho releasing Hakimi on the overlap down that porous right flank, and though Guerreiro’s effort from his cut-back was blocked, Haaland reacted first to toe into the roof of the net.

Out of nothing, PSG hit back immediately, Mbappe surging through three Dortmund defenders, none of whom made a convincing challenge, and laid on a plate for Neymar to score what may yet prove to be a crucial away goal.

But Dortmund were not done, though, as Haaland produced the latest ‘wow’ moment in a brief career already full of them, lashing a thunderous left-footed strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

FULL TIME

2020-02-18T21:49:52.386Z

FULL-TIME | Dortmund 2-1 PSG | Haaland’s night, Dortmund’s lead, but a tier very much in the balance.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-18T21:46:01.133Z

90 mins: A potentially big moment here as Veratti is booked, I think for dissent, and he will miss the second leg.

2020-02-18T21:44:52.996Z

88 mins: Into the final couple of minutes. This is perfectly poised ahead of the second leg.

2020-02-18T21:38:15.333Z

81 mins: Off the post! Dortmund are at sixes and sevens as the ball bounces around in the area and Neymar hooks towards goal but hits the outside of the upright.

GOAL!

2020-02-18T21:34:42.233Z

Dortmund 2-1 PSG | Erling Haaland 77′ Oh my word! What a hit!This kid is just something else. It’s a rocket, an absolute rocket, edge of the box, left foot, hammered home. Everything he touches.

GOAL!

2020-02-18T21:32:23.753Z

Dortmund 1-1 PSG | Neymar 76′ Out of nothing, a leveller and a crucial away goal! Mbappe surges through three Dortmund defenders, Zagadou guilty of diving in and mistiming his tackle, and he lays it on a plate for Neymar to tap into the empty net.

2020-02-18T21:31:59.476Z

75 mins: Almost in for a second! A long hoof over the top put Haaland in and although his touch is heavy he’s very nearly quick enough to get there before Navas.

GOAL!

2020-02-18T21:25:58.076Z

Dortmund 1-0 PSG | Erling Haaland 69′ At last! Dortmund have the goal that they merit!Again it comes down the right, Sancho releasing Hakimi and his cutback finds Guerreiro. The wing-back’s low shot takes a deflection or two but Haaland is fastest to pounce and toes into the roof of the net.

SUBS

2020-02-18T21:24:48.503Z

68 mins: They don’t mind chucking the young lads on, do they? 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna is on for Dortmund, replacing Hazard.

2020-02-18T21:23:02.396Z

66 mins: That’s closer! For the first time tonight, we see PSG in full flow. Di Maria drives forward, slips it into Mbappe, who plays a one-two with Neymar before being denied by a better stop from Burki.

2020-02-18T21:21:59.020Z

65 mins: Pretty much Kylian Mbappe’s first sniff of goal all evening but the angle is acute and he can only hammer straight at Burki on the swivel.

2020-02-18T21:19:14.323Z

61 mins: Save for this near flank, which is wide open for business, PSG have looked a bit more compact in the second half. As bad as they’ve been, 0-0 would be a decent result.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-18T21:16:45.253Z

58 mins: Naughty from Neymar, who has a little elbow at Witsel as the pair tangle and the referee spots it but decides yellow is reasonable punishment.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-18T21:11:20.726Z

54 mins: Idrissa Gueye has had a torrid game to be honest, and he’s in the book now for a late one on Witsel.

2020-02-18T21:07:19.040Z

50 mins: What an opening! Dortmund just have to take one of these! They work a corner wonderfully and Sancho just needs to pick a shirt out for a tap-in but he plays it behind everyone.

2020-02-18T21:06:17.960Z

49 mins: PSG have played two defenders on their left hand side and yet somehow Hakimi has had absolute freedom of the flank. He gallops in behind and tries to cut back for Haaland but it’s diverted behind.

KICK OFF

2020-02-18T21:02:07.333Z

KICK-OFF!We are back underway…

2020-02-18T21:01:18.123Z

The teams are on their way back out. Surely the goals are coming…

2020-02-18T20:57:00.956Z

Well PSG can’t be that bad again in the second half, can they? I’ve barely mentioned Kylian Mbappe, and when I have, it’s been to say I haven’t mentioned him.

HALF TIME

2020-02-18T20:45:33.986Z

HALF-TIME | Dortmund 0-0 PSG |

